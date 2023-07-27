Phaneroo set sights on breaking World Record

Phaneroo Ministries International will on Sunday, July 30 attempt to break the Guinness World record for the longest applause.

The record for the longest applause is 120 minutes, achieved by Mr Clark Stevens and The Festival of Awesomeness in Coventry, UK, on July 20, 2019.

Then, the record attempt was organised to raise awareness of mental health and the importance.

On Sunday at Uganda Manufacturers Association, UMA showgrounds, Phaneroo Ministries International will ‘Clap for Jesus’ to give thanks ‘for the many things Jesus Christ has done for the team including protection of lives from the deadly Covid 19 pandemic’.

According to Mr Joe Rwabose, one of the organisers of the event, the team officially contacted the Guinness World Records, to take on the challenge.

“We have been given parameters to follow according to the documentation that was shared with us and we are set to break the record,” Mr Rwabose said on Thursday, adding that one of the parameters is that the clapping goes on nonstop until the record is broken. The feat will involve about 5,000 clappers.

There will be a monitoring team to document the record.

The team led by Apostle Grace Lubega will also be celebrating the ninth anniversary of ministry that is slated for August 5, 2023.

“We are set to break the world record and of the longest applause that has ever happened in the world and we are looking forward to break that record but for the Glory of our saviour Jesus Christ,” Pastor Rohi Bright noted.