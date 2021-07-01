Pharmacists caution pregnant women on using Covidex drug

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

The Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda (PSU) has cautioned people with diabetes and pregnant women on using Covidex, the herbal medicine approved by the National Drug Authority as a supportive treatment for Covid-19.

Dr Pamela Achii, the PSU President, said although the active ingredient in Covidex is known to be effective against viral diseases, there is still much that scientists are yet to understand about the medicine, which is yet to undergo clinical trials.

“There is some information on guiding the use of the medicine. At least the proprietor has provided some information on the dosage. And we need to follow those instructions,” Dr Achii said.

“Besides the benefits that everyone is reporting, a few adverse events [after using the drug] may happen because of the active ingredient in the medicine. If you are a diabetic patient, this drug reduces the blood sugar significantly which then throws someone into a state of hypoglycaemia,” she added.

Hypoglycaemia is the reduction in the level of sugar levels in the body which can cause brain damage and lead to long-term impairments in memory.

“So it must be used with caution, especially in people like that. Then in pregnant women, safety is not yet very well-validated and someone has to take caution,” Dr Achii said.

According to information from the developer, Prof Patrick Ogwang, a lecturer at Mbarara University Faculty of Pharmacy, the active ingredient is called berberine. The ingredient is obtained from a locally available plant in western Uganda.

According to an online source (webmed.com<http://webmed.com>:), it is likely unsafe to take berberine by mouth if you are pregnant. Researchers believe berberine can cross the placenta and might cause harm to the foetus. Kernicterus, a type of brain damage, has developed in newborn infants exposed to berberine. Dr Achii also warned against hoarding Covidex.

“Many people have bought this product in bulk, but even if it is herbal medicine, buying in bulk is an abuse. Some people are taking the product to supermarkets, supermarkets are not the [authorised] places to sell medicine. We must follow the local regulations as far manufacturing, distribution and use of the medicine,” she said.

The product, which hit the market early this month at Shs3,000, is reportedly now being sold at up to Shs50,000 per 20mls bottles, and some districts are reporting stock outs.

The manufacturer couldn’t be reached on plans to increase production and distribution across the country.

Dr David Nahamya, the secretary to National Drug Authority (NDA), said they approved Covidex as a supportive treatment for Covid-19 after a serious assessment of records on the medicine.

“NDA has granted Covidex an approval based on initial assessment, published literature and safety studies conducted by the innovator. The product has been formulated from herbal plants that have been traditionally used to alleviate symptoms of several diseases,” Dr Nahamya said.

Mr Abiaz Rwamwiri, the head of communications at NDA, said herbal medicines undergo such initial approval and that it can be called a drug for treatment after completing clinical trials.

Testimonies from Covidex users

Ms Auma Tamali Robinah

“I have just recovered from the deadly virus but Covidex is effective in treatment. In the first four days, I was taking Azithromycin tablets, Vitamin C and Zinc, Prednisolone, Myospa and Ibrufen…But by day five, I had developed breathing complications. My caretaker was making arrangements to take me to Mulago Hospital. But on day six, I was introduced to Covidex and I began using it immediately with recommended prescription of six drops in the throat. I began vomiting,but I continued taking the medicine. By day eight, I felt I was in a stable condition. The cough and flu reduced and breathing started improving. I even had a meal. By Day 12, I was back to my normal self.”

Esther Ariso

“That medicine is good, it has helped me a lot.”

Apple Nance

“I had a tight chest with laboured breathing. My night was so bad that I feared for my life. My brother brought me Covidex the next morning. I used as advised and within four hours, my chest had became lighter. By the next day I could even walk some distance. I am continuing with the dose as prescribed even when I feel well now.”

Anyango Phiona

“Yes Covidex works, I tried it on my uncle who was on oxygen and after two days, he could breathe properly.”

Fred Kawere said: “I am better. I am back to my feet and breathing well after starting to use Covidex...”

Oromcan Wathum said: “This Covidex drug works. I have used it on both sick person and also taking it as prophylaxis.”