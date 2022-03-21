Pharmacists fault govt over abuse of prescription drugs

Pharmacists in Uganda have faulted government over its alleged failure to recruit them into public service, something they claim is increasing abuse of medicines, especially prescription drugs by patients.

Mr Musa Ssemanda, the treasurer, Pharmacists Society of Uganda (PSU) on Monday noted that at not more than 1,500 pharmacists in Uganda, the country still has a small number of these medication experts.

“Pharmacists play a critical role in helping people get the best results from their medications. They prepare and dispense prescriptions, ensure medicines and doses are correct, prevent harmful drug interactions, and counsel patients on the safe and appropriate use of their medications,” Dr Ssemanda said.

“But despite their small number, very few of them have been recruited into public sector, with most of the few that have been recruited working at Regional referral hospitals while others are into self-employment and into private practice,” he added.

With Uganda’s population at about 45 million, records by the PSU indicate that currently, there are 1,500 licensed and registered pharmacists in the country.

This implies 1 pharmacist for every 30,000 Ugandans, compared to the recommended ratio of 1:2,000 by the world health organization (WHO).

To make matters worse, more than 90 percent of these pharmacists practice in the central region, which leaves the rest of the regions lacking.

“We call upon government / ministry of health to expedite the process of having pharmacists recruited for all government hospitals and health facilities,” Dr Ssemanda said.

Dr Ssemanda noted that that the practice of patients buying or being given prescription drugs over the counter in drug shops, pharmacies and public health facilities has not only led to death but also increased treatment options expenses on both the patients and on the side of the government that pays for treatment in public health facilities.

“Pharmacists should be given chance to dispense drugs because much as drugs come with a lot of benefits, they have risks. There can be overdose or under-dose which contributes to antimicrobial resistance.”

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change in ways that render the medications used to cure the infections they cause ineffective.

Prescription drugs are drugs classified by National Drug Authority (NDA) to be sold by retail only with a written order of a duly qualified medical practitioner or surgeon and may be supplied only under supervision of a registered pharmacist.

Some of the prescription drugs include Codeine used as a pain killer and is commonly abused for treatment of headaches, Pethidine (pain relief) and Azithromycin, which is an antibiotic medication used for the treatment of a number of bacterial infections. This includes middle ear infections, strep throat and pneumonia.

The PSU’s call comes at a time when health experts in Uganda are warning that the country is registering worrying increases in death and cost of healthcare because of drug-resistant infections, which is being blamed on inappropriate use of antibiotics combined with the challenge of insufficient access to medicines.

Asked why the ministry of public service was not recruiting pharmacists, the permanent secretary ministry of public service Ms Catherine B. Musingwiire referred the issue to the Health service commission.

“I can’t answer that. Ask the Health Service Commission, who is their immediate recruiter,” Ms Musingwiire said.

But Prof Pius Okong, the chairperson, Health Service Commission, said the commission is not responsible for the problem, explaining that the commission only recruits to fill posts advertised by the ministry of health.

“We don’t just recruit because there are workers on the market. There must be positions for pharmacist to be filled for us to recruit,” Prof Okong said.