Pharmacists raise alarm over rising sickle cell burden in Uganda

A group of pharmacists under the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda (PSU) have raised concern over the growing number of children dying from sickle cell disease (SCD) across the country.

According to Dr Jonans Tusiimire, SCD remains a major public health challenge in Uganda, affecting primarily newborns, with the majority dying before their fifth birthday.

“The statistics that we have currently are that 25,000 children are born with sickle cell disease every year,” he said. “And out of those that are born every year, 80% do not survive up to their fifth birthday.”

This means that 80 out of 100 children born with SCD die before reaching five years of age.

Dr Tusiimire noted that while a significant number of Ugandans carry the sickle cell trait, many children with the disease go undiagnosed due to a lack of proactive screening.

He made the remarks on September 19, while addressing journalists at the PSU offices in Kyambogo ahead of the upcoming Pharmacy Awareness Week. This year’s week will be commemorated under the theme: “Amplifying community voices against sickle cell disease in Uganda.”

During the event, Dr. Tusiimire announced a partnership with Raising Hope International Friends (RHF), a non-governmental organization focused on SCD awareness, to organize a sickle cell awareness run across Kampala on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Dr. Stephen Lutoti, Secretary of the PSU, emphasized that despite the alarming statistics, public awareness, early diagnosis, and access to comprehensive care remain limited.

“Many individuals continue to face stigma, inadequate health care, and emotional distress, underscoring the urgency for collective action,” he said.

Mr. Isaac Okello, Executive Director of RHF, urged pharmacists to ensure sufficient availability of hydroxyurea, a lifesaving drug for children with SCD.

“When we talk about the burden of sickle cell in Uganda, we're talking about up to 13.3% of the national population, translating to over 9 million people who have the sickle cell trait,” he said.

In October 2024, the Ministry of Health, through the Department of National Health Laboratory and Diagnostic Services, launched a lifesaving sickle cell care program at Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital. The initiative, in partnership with the Texas Children’s Global HOPE Program, Baylor College of Medicine Foundation Uganda, Makerere University, Uganda Pediatric Association, and Mulago National Referral Hospital, aims to scale up SCD care at the grassroots level, particularly in underserved rural areas.

The program provides critical services, including newborn screening, vaccinations, and preventive care against fatal infections. It also seeks to make hydroxyurea more widely accessible to reduce complications among children diagnosed with the disease.