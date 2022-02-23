Pharmacists want govt support

Dr Ahmed Hamed

By  Fred Muzaale

  • The pharmacists led by Dr Musa Ssemanda, the PSU treasure note that currently, nine
  • out of every 10 medicines used in Uganda are imported

Pharmacists in Uganda have asked the government to give them support so
that they can engage in local manufacturing of medicines.
The pharmacists under their umbrella body, Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda (PSU) argue that although they have the capacity in terms of knowledge to manufacture a number of pharmaceuticals, they lack incentives from government such as land, equipment, affordable
electricity rates and financial support for clinical trials on medicines.

