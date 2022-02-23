Pharmacists want govt support

“The cost of coming up with medicine formulation is high. We can only be able to engage in manufacturing of medicines if we get support or partner with government,” Dr Ssemanda said.

He said import substitution is the only way to go in the country is to save millions of dollars it spends on importing pharmaceuticals.

According to a Ministry of Finance report that reviews and classifies close to 1,500 imports, Uganda imports pharmaceuticals worth Shs1 trillion annually.

“If for instance, government equips laboratories for research and development. This can be a boost for us to start small with the manufacture of basic medicines like those that treat malaria and intravenous fluids,” Dr Ssemanda said.

Dr Ahmed Hammed Sale, the managing director, Wide Spectrum Enterprises (U), a pharmaceutical importation firm, said local manufacturing of medicines would reduce on their prices and ensure their availability in the country.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected our business performance but in spite of this, we are now look at manufacturing of medicines locally. We only need government support because I think the East African market is big enough to buy the products,” Dr Ahmed said.

Dr Hussein Oria, the PSU representative to the National Drugs Authority (NDA) said NDA encourages local manufacture of medicines.

He noted that to promote local manufacturers, NDA had increased verification fees for 37 pharmaceutical products of essential drugs from 2 per cent to 12 per cent.

“The high verification fees are intended to discourage importation of these pharmaceuticals so that local manufacturers can take advantage of this and start producing them,” Dr Oria said.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyona, the ministry health spokesperson advised all pharmacists intending to manufacture medicines to follow the right channels and due process to get the government support.

"All investors are given incentives by government and pharmaceuticals are not exceptional," Mr Ainebyona said.