Pharmacy owners reject PSU’s Shs2m fee

A conflict has emerged between pharmacy owners and the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda (PSU) over a new resolution setting a minimum professional fee of Shs2m per month for pharmacists.

Pharmacy owners, under the Association of Pharmacy Owners in Uganda, have declared the resolution unlawful and vowed not to comply, citing violations of the country’s Employment Act.

PSU, the statutory professional body for pharmacists established under an Act of Parliament, announced the resolution in a notice dated September 30. The notice stated that the decision to implement a minimum net monthly pay of Shs2m per pharmacist was passed during PSU’s Annual General Meeting on September 26 in Kampala.









PSU Secretary Dr Stephen Lutoti said the move aims to ensure fair compensation for pharmacists’ professional services, in line with Article 40 of Uganda’s Constitution and the Pharmacy and Drugs Act (Cap 309). “...the PSU resolved that, effective immediately, the minimum standard professional fee payable to pharmacists shall be two million Uganda shillings (Shs2,000,000) as net monthly pay per pharmacy practice setting,” he said.

However, the Association of Pharmacy Owners president, Mr Deo Kalikumutima, argued that PSU has overstepped its legal mandate.

In an October 1 letter addressed to PSU, Kalikumutima said: “The powers granted to PSU under the law do not extend to setting a minimum wage for pharmacists or compelling employers to comply. Only the Government of Uganda has the authority to enforce a minimum wage through legislation.”

He emphasised that the Employment Act allows employers and employees to negotiate employment terms, as long as they conform to existing laws. He described PSU’s directive as an "illegality" and warned that pharmacy owners would not comply.

“The law governing Contracts of Service in Uganda is the Employment Act (Cap 226), and there is no provision for a minimum wage therein,” the letter stated.