PHOTOS: Kyabazinga Nadiope, Mutesi tie the knot

At exactly 1.55pm yesterday, the Most Rev Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, declared Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and Lady Jovia Mutesi, husband and wife.

As thunderous applause rang out from 2,000 guests who attended the outdoor church service at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja City, Busoga Kingdom in eastern Uganda received its royal couple with great joy and excitement.

Left to right: Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda, Tooro Queen Mother Best Kemigisa, and Omugo Margaret Karunga Adyeeri of Bunyoro at the wedding. Photo | Phillip Wafula

Before the vows were made, the Bishop of Busoga Diocese, Rt Rev Paul Moses Samson Naimanhye, had asked that whomsoever has a reason why the church shouldn’t wed the couple to stand up, and when no one did, he said whoever may have had a reason to forever hold their peace.

The flower girls prepare to guide the Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi into the church.

The Archbishop thanked Kyabazinga Nadiope IV for making a good choice and wedding in church, adding that the status of the bride’s village has been elevated and suggested that the road leading up to her village, be named after Her Royal Highness Mutesi Nadiope.

The page boys arrive at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja District ahead of the wedding. Photo | Phillip Wafula

The Archbishop said a royal wedding brings the nation together, promotes the economy and opens a new chapter for the new generation to respect marriage and do the right thing, while knowing that love is possible.

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga greets the Kyabazinga.

Ahead of the exchanging of vows, Archbishop Mugalu revealed the team of church officials who approved the royal wedding on Wednesday, November 15 after it was threatened by a one Ms Alison Anna Nadiope, who claimed to be married to the king. Through the UK-based law firm, Anne Cuthbert Solicitors Limited, the woman first dragged the Kyabazinga to court in Britain where she alleged that her civil marriage to him took place.

Left to right: Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, Vice President Jessica Alupo and Ms Rukia Nakadama, the third Deputy Prime Minister and Mayuge Woman MP at the wedding.

On November 8, lawyers from Mugerwa and Partners Advocates and Solicitors, acting on behalf of Ms Alison, filed a petition with Archbishop of the Church of Uganda and Bishop of Busoga Diocese.





The clergy led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu (centre) during the church service.

The petition sought to stop the royal wedding on grounds that the Kyabazinga was already legally married, having allegedly celebrated a civil marriage in December 2016 at Milldam House Bunbaby Road, Portsmouth PO13AF under marriage certificate AK5947291. No physical proof of the purported marriage certificate was made public though.

And so on Saturday afternoon, Archbishop Mugalu said: “I want to appreciate the team that guided us in this matter, led by Provincial Chancellor Naboth Muheirwe and Emmanuel Bamwite. Thanks for leading us well”. Other members of the team, the Archbishop said, included Justice Batema, the Iganga High Court resident judge; Justice Duncan Gaswaga; Mr Aggrey Kibenge, the PS in the Ministry of Labour, Gender and Social Development, and the Busoga Kingdom Attorney General, Mr Alex Luaganda.

Inhebantu Mutesi arrives for the wedding with her father Stanley Bayole, the Bulambuli Resident District Commissioner.

Meanwhile, excitement and merry-making turned into sorrow on Saturday morning when a vehicle following the Kyabazingas convoy lost control and rammed into a crowd. Five people died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries as they were being rushed to hospital.

The Toyota Super Custom van, was driving in the convoy which set off from the Kyabazinga’s ancestral home in Budhumbula, Kamuli. Moving at speed, the van suddenly swerved off the road and crashed into the crowd cheering at Nawantumbi Trading Centre in Nawanyago. “The driver chasing the Kyabazinga convoy was avoiding head-on collusion with a taxi that had parked to give way before hitting a pavement,” Mr George Sserunjogi, the Nawanyago Parish LC2 chairman, said.