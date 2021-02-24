PHOTOS: Potholes eat up Nsambya Estate Road

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

Major roads shouldering heavy traffic within and outside Kampala Metropolitan area are plagued with potholes, among other ills, that endanger lives of users.

Despite several attempts by city authorities to work on them, the state of some city roads keep deterioration.

This is faced by motorists plying the Nsambya Estate Road-stretching from behind Shell Kabalagala Road to St Francis Hospital.

Some of the frequent users of the aforementioned roads say countless potholes have paralysed business and risked their lives.

Mr Daniel Musisi, a boda boda cyclists, operating at the Shell Kabalagala Stage, Makindye Division, adjacent to the junction leading up to the road, says: “I prefer using the road because it is an easier route to Nsambya and to Salaama Road but I always worry each time I drive through it.”

The stretch provides easier access to motorists driving through Kabalagala-Ggaba junction to the Joint Medical Stores on the Gogonya Road, leading up to the Lukuli-Nanganda road, which winds up to the Bunga area (stretching to the Munyonyo round about) and thus ease one’s access to the Entebbe express highway.

Mr Sulaiman Isiko, a delivery man working with Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC)-Kabalagala, faults the poor state of the road on heavy rains and reluctance of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to address the problem.

“The rains have worsened the situation here and yet the road is very narrow. I have seen many boda boda riders have accidents,” Mr Isiko says.

The condition of this road adds to the list of cracked roads in Maindye Division.

These among others include Makindye-Luwafu Road and Salama Road.

KCC, UNRA Prospects

Following an article about the myriads of potholes on the Eight Street in Industrial Area by this publication, the KCCA authorities through Ali Mubarak Consulting Ltd patched up a plethora of potholes on the same road early this month.

In the same article, it emerged that the city authorities would tender out the infrastructure upgrade works to five separate contracts to address Kampala roads if Shs900 billion loan from the African Development Bank (ADB) is secured.

Last week, Ms Allen Kagina, the executive director of Uganda National Roads Authority, revealed that Unra was in the process of upgrading a total of 124kms of the road network in some towns.