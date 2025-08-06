Piglets dumped at DP headquarters

Two unidentified men riding a boda boda yesterday dropped off two boxes containing eight black piglets at the entrance of the Democratic Party (DP) headquarters in Kampala. The piglets, surrounded by white cloths inscribed with the message “Byabakama wake up,” were left at the premises for about 30 minutes before party officials managed to remove them. DP officials condemned the act, describing it as a disrespectful stunt that undermines democratic values and the rule of law. Ms Hellen Sayuni, the president of the Uganda Young Democrats (UYD), the youth wing of the DP, likened the protest to unruly street behaviour that does not reflect the party’s core values. “We know how to resolve our issues internally.

Whoever is fighting on the street belongs there. They should take the pigs to the farm and rear them there. The Democratic Party is not a farm,” Ms Sayuni said. She emphasised that while the DP remains open to dialogue and internal reform, it will not tolerate theatrical protests meant to disrupt the party’s processes. “Byabakama does not work from here. If they want him, they should look for his address,” she added, referring to Justice Simon Byabakama, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission. Meanwhile, Mr Kennedy Mutenyo, the chairperson of the DP Election Management Committee, claimed he recognised one of the individuals behind the act. “This man was once a personal assistant to one of our presidents.

He contested for MP in a Mukono constituency. I saw him dressed in black. When I asked what he was doing here, he claimed to be picking nomination forms. But when I offered to accompany him, he walked away. I took his photo,” Mr Mutenyo said. However, Mr Ismael Kiirya, a former UYD president and a former aspirant for the position of DP secretary general, distanced himself and his supporters from the incident. “As the previous UYD president, I condemn this act. I saw reports suggesting that it was carried out by UYD members, but I want to make it clear—my people are not involved. I call on the Electoral Commission to address this issue promptly to ensure a peaceful political environment,” Mr Kiirya said. This incident comes just days after a group of UYD members stormed the Electoral Commission offices, demanding a response to a petition regarding alleged irregularities in the party’s national delegates’ conference held in June in Mbarara.

The protesters, including Julius Dumba, Anthony Waddimba, and Mr Kiirya, led by Michael Mpunge, accused the EC of ignoring their concerns in the lead-up to the 2026 national elections. The group had issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Commission, which elapsed without a response. Although the individuals behind the piglet protest remain unidentified, party insiders suspect it is linked to the same disgruntled group, frustrated by the EC’s silence. Earlier, EC deputy spokesperson Paul Bukenya urged the aggrieved members to remain calm, assuring them that their petitions would be addressed in due course.

“We are still processing the three petitions that arose from the conduct of the DP delegates’ conference. The Commission has been handling petitions from the Special Interest Group elections, which are part of the national electoral process,” Mr Bukenya said. “We will provide our position and guidance to the petitioners once the process is complete. We were unable to meet them today (yesterday) due to scheduling conflicts, but they should remain patient and follow formal channels,” he added.

