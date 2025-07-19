Piles of clues: How nests, dung are fueling wildlife revolution

Somewhere in the undergrowth of Uganda’s Maramagambo Forest, a chimpanzee climbs into a freshly built treetop nest. Not far off, an elephant drops a steaming heap of dung into the underbrush. To most passersby, these are ordinary traces of wildlife.

But to a team of pioneering scientists, they’re golden clues in the puzzle of conservation, a biological breadcrumb trail pointing to the health, habits, and hidden numbers of two of Africa’s most elusive and endangered species. In a breakthrough study published this year, researchers from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), Michigan State University, and BirdLife International, unveiled a novel way of seeing animals without actually seeing them.

The method involved counting the indirect signs left behind, and using a clever new statistical model to turn those traces into reliable estimates of animal populations. “We have turned nests and dung into data,” says Samuel Ayebare, the study’s lead author and a conservation scientist with WCS. “This new method gives us the power to track animals in the hardest-to-reach places—without disturbing them, and without needing to catch a glimpse.”

Indirect monitoring

Uganda’s rainforests are notoriously difficult for wildlife surveys. Dense, dark, and buzzing with life, they offer few clear sightings of animals that naturally avoid humans. Traditional wildlife monitoring methods—camera traps, drones, or direct observation—often fall short here, especially when the goal is to estimate actual population numbers over time.

That’s where indirect signs come in. Chimpanzees, for instance, build new nests in trees every night for sleeping—usually high up and often well hidden. These nests can take weeks or even months to decay. Elephants, on the other hand, leave behind large, visible dung piles that can sit undisturbed for a long time, depending on weather conditions.

These signs stay behind long after the animals have moved on—like signatures in the forest, waiting to be read. Indirect monitoring isn’t new. But what’s revolutionary is how these researchers analysed the data. Rather than discard early signs or rely on generic assumptions about decay rates, they applied a modified hierarchical distance sampling model- a robust statistical framework that integrates all data points, from both first and subsequent visits.

This allows for more accurate population estimates and reveals spatiotemporal trends in animal behaviour and habitat use. “This approach changes the game,” says Mr Andrew Plumptre, a veteran ecologist and co-author of the study. “We can now detect shifts in population with greater precision, even when those shifts are subtle.”

Hope and despair

The results from the study are both sobering and encouraging. Between 2007 and 2021, the chimpanzee population across Maramagambo and Kalinzu Forest reserves dropped by at least 10 percent. In fact, some areas—like Kalinzu—are believed to have witnessed an estimated loss of 140 individuals. This is, by any measure, a sharp decline that raises serious concerns, especially for a species already classified as endangered. The threats?

Familiar and persistent: illegal logging, encroachment, snares, bush meat hunting, and habitat fragmentation. Human activity continues to gnaw at the edges of Uganda’s forest reserves, bringing with it a cascade of ecological consequences. In stark contrast, elephant populations in Maramagambo showed a remarkable 50 percent increase, growing from 75 to 253 individuals over the same time span.

Scientists believe this is due to seasonal or permanent migration from the surrounding savannahs. Forest habitats offer cooler microclimates, water, and safety from bushfires or human conflict. “Elephants are adapting. They’re seeking cooler, safer spaces,” explains Ayebare, adding: “Maramagambo has become a vital haven.” But even a refuge must be protected. Despite their lush greenery, Uganda’s forest reserves are under constant pressure from agriculture, illegal timber extraction, and climate-related disruptions.

A chimpanzee gestures to caretakers to be given some fruits for breakfast

The brilliance of the new approach lies in maximising every scrap of available information. Typically, data from the first visit in a field survey is discarded because it’s difficult to determine how long a nest or dung pile has been in place. This results in gaps in datasets, potentially skewing estimates. The modified model tackles this by integrating data across all visits, factoring in variables like decay rate, elevation, and habitat type.



What we now know…

The results revealed that chimpanzee nests decayed more quickly in 2021 (around 66 days) compared to 2007 (90 days), likely due to more intense rainfall or heat. Also, elephant dung, which lingered nearly eight months in 2007, now decomposes in just 30 days. This, the empirical study concludes, is a dramatic shift that could be signalling broader climate instability. These changes in decay rates matter. They help scientists not only estimate current populations more accurately but also infer how changing climate conditions are affecting ecosystems. The chimpanzee’s story in Uganda isn’t just one of science; it’s deeply tied to tourism, local livelihoods, and national identity. Uganda is home to an estimated 5,000 chimpanzees, spread across habitats like Kibale, Budongo, Kalinzu, and Semuliki.

Of these, the population in Kibale National Park, one of the best places for chimpanzee trekking in Africa, is a crown jewel. There, chimps are habituated and accessible to visitors, making them key drivers of eco-tourism. Primate tourism, which includes chimpanzees and mountain gorillas, significantly contributes to Uganda’s economy. A single chimpanzee trekking permit ranges from $100 (Shs356,000) to $250 (Shs892,000), and the surrounding tourism industry supports hundreds of jobs, from community guides and park rangers to lodge owners and craft vendors. Chimpanzees also serve as flagship species. Protecting them protects entire ecosystems. They are vital seed dispersers and play a significant role in forest regeneration. “When we talk about saving chimps,” Ayebare says, “we’re talking about protecting the forests they live in, the communities that rely on eco-tourism, and the biodiversity that thrives under their watch.”

Making the invisible visible

This new model isn’t just a scientific advance; it’s a practical, scalable solution for conservation work in resource-limited contexts. It allows researchers to: monitor elusive species without expensive tech or invasive tagging, detect population shifts and habitat use over time, reanalyse historical data using updated models and guide park management decisions and inform conservation policy. In essence, it turns the invisible into the measurable and the measurable into action. And with growing climate threats, tools like this are urgently needed. More frequent and extreme weather events can affect decay rates, animal behaviour, and habitat availability.

By tracking these patterns, scientists and policymakers can stay ahead of the curve. At a time when biodiversity is under siege, and many species are on the verge of extinction, monitoring is a good bet. In these quiet, shaded forests of western Uganda, every dung pile and nest, is a message. A marker.