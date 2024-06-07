Pilgrim died of epilepsy, medics say

Ronald Ojok, 32, a pilgrim from Gulu who died en route to Namugongo, Wakiso District, for this year`s Martyrs` Day celebrations succumbed to epileptic-like illness, according to health workers.

The post-mortem report authored by Dr Robert Lukande, a medical officer at Bombo Military Hospital, and testimonies from health workers who managed the pilgrims indicate that Ojok suffered from malaria but succumbed to respiratory blockage resulting from epilepsy.

The report was read out on Wednesday to Ojok’s family and mourners who had gathered at his ancestral home in Koch Orum Village, Koch Goma Town Council, Nwoya District.

It was presented by Sr Jackline Auma, who was part of the health team that travelled with the pilgrims.

‘’Initially, he was suffering from epilepsy, but, he was later tested for malaria, so from there he was treated for malaria but the convulsion continued and his condition deteriorated,’’ she said,

Sr Avuma added: ‘’So when he had a convulsion, sometimes when someone is convulsing, foam can always come out, even saliva will be coming out, so instead of those things coming out, he swallowed it and it entered in the lung so that is what caused his death.’’

She disclosed that Ojok died on May 27, and doctors from Bombo Hospital and police later conducted a postmortem examination.

A case of sudden death was registered at Bombo Central Police Station.

Ojok’s uncle, Mr Justine Odong Ajaji, who is the chairperson of Koch Lii Sub-county, said the deceased had a long history of epilepsy and seizure attacks.

‘’Ronald is a true testimony of faith, he died while making a holy pilgrimage to Namugongo, a holy journey that was sanctified,’’ Fr Berry Apire, the Parish Priest of St Andrew Basetta Catholic Church in Koch Goma, said during the burial ceremony.

The Aswa County MP, Mr Simon Peter Wokorach, said Ojok should be emulated by all for standing strong in his faith even during trials.

Ronald Ojok is survived by three children and a widow. He was among the more than 200 pilgrims from Gulu.