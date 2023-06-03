Pilgrims locked out of Namugongo Catholic shrine over surging numbers

Security personnel have been forced to block some of the pilgrims from accessing the Uganda Martyrs celebrations at the Catholic Shrine due to surging numbers.

The pilgrims were turned away as early as 6am, this morning.

"Go back, inside is already crowded," a police officer was heard telling some of the pilgrims who were pleading to make their way inside the Catholic Shrine's premises.

Current situation: Thousands of pilgrims throng the Catholic shrine in Namugongo to commemorate #MartyrsDay2023. #MonitorUpdates

📸 @DavyLubz

Some of the pilgrims later told this publication that they were very disappointed after walking for several kilometres so as to be able to attend the 10am mass.

Following the feedback, some of the pilgrims broke down into tears while others simply decided to walk away to probably follow the proceedings from the sidelines.

The organising committee in previous media briefings said they expected about three million people for year's celebrations.r

The number of pilgrims attending this year's celebrations is evidently bigger than that of last year following the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The SOPs have not been implemented this year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on May 5 said COVID-19 was no longer a global health emergency and that it could be treated like other infectious diseases.

Security has been heightened within and outside Namugongo Catholic Shrine so as to ensure a smooth flow of the programme.

Jinja diocese comprising members from all 36 parishes of the diocese is animating the Uganda Martyrs’ Day celebrations this year after mastering songs from all over the country.

Mr Paul Mugaju is leading the choir team.

The celebrations are being done under the theme, "Lord increase our faith."