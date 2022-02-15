Pine car murder: Supreme Court to deliver judgment on notice

A panel of five justices of the Supreme Court are set to deliver their ruling on notice in a case in which jailed businessman Muhammed Ssebuwufu, the proprietor of Pine car bond is challenging his 18-year sentence.

The five Justices include Stella Arach-Amoko, Rubby Aweri Opio, Faith Essy Mwondha, Percy Night Tuhaise and Mike Chibita.

At the beginning of the hearing of the case, court went into shock after the Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Hope Carolyn Nabaasa fainted just after introducing herself in court thus having the case stood over.

Court of Appeal had quashed sentences of forty years in jail against Ssebuwufu who was convicted for torturing businesswoman Betty Donah Katusabe- to death for failing to clear an outstanding debt of Shs9m.

However, being dissatisfied with the court’s decision, the three appealed in the Supreme Court stating that the “justices failed to properly evaluate the evidence on record as a whole regarding their participation or resolve key issues raised thus coming to a wrong conclusion.”

Court February 15 heard that all parties had filed written submissions thus the putting the judgement on notice.

While quashing the sentences of the lower court, the three justices of Court of Appeal noted that the previous ones were harsh and manifestly excessive given the precedents of the courts in related cases as well as the mitigating factors that the convicts were first time offenders.

Ssebuwufu’s sentence was reduced to 18 years, one month and nine days imprisonment, Godfrey Kayiza sentenced to 16 years and 10 months imprisonment, Phillip Mirembe to 16 years and 11 months imprisonment and Shaban Odutu 16 years and five months imprisonment.

According to the justices, the sentences would start counting effectively from the June 24, 2019, date of their conviction. However, they maintained the compensation award of Shs100 million.

Other convicts whose sentences were quashed are Paul Tasingika, Yoweri Kitayimbwa and Damasseni Ssentongo.

According to the justices, after doing a careful re-evaluation of the evidence on record, the trio was never at all mentioned by twenty-six witnesses of the prosecution to have participated in the murder of Katusabe.