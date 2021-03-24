Pineapple factory halts  operations over losses

By Perez Rumanzi More by this Author

The pineapple juice factory in Nyamukana Town Council, Ntungamo District has halted operations for incurring losses and lack of necessary production equipment.

The factory was established at a cost of Shs5.4 billion by the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) and commissioned by First Lady, Ms Janet Museveni, on January 6, 2020.

Mr Nathan Mutungi, the chairperson of Itojo-Nyakihanga Fruits and Vegetables Growers Cooperative Society, which is running the project on behalf of farmers, says the factory was operating at 60 per cent manually, and the costs of production and marketing were escalating.

“We have worked so hard to produce and market the products. Our biggest setback is failure to break-even. We were given equipment by UIRI, which does not complete the production cycle, and much of the work is done manually, which in most cases results in the product going bad before reaching the market,” he says.

Mr Mutungi adds: “There is a lot of competition in the market that when you want to sell a product, it should be of high quality to be able to compete; but when you put there a substandard product, then it’s just a wastage of resources.

There are several juice products we are competing with.”

He claims that while UIRI was to supply a complete system, only the squeezer, the boiler and the chain system (for taking bottles through the production line) were installed.

Peeling, bottling, branding, packaging, and other production system links are being done manually, which Mr Mutungi says is a big setback to production. At the time of closure of the factory in January, it was producing less than 10,000 litres of pineapple juice a week.

Advertisement

At full capacity, the factory was expected to be producing 40,000 litres a day. “It became difficult to handle production and marketing, we decided to suspend production,” Mr Mutungi says.

Mr Abel Tuheirwe, the treasurer of the association, says they hope to resume production soon as they get full equipment from UIRI. She adds that lack of means for transporting the product to the market was another biggest challenge.

The association has more than 600 farmers from the parishes of Itojo, Buhanama, Nyongozi and Ruhanga in Itojo Sub-county and Nyamukana Town Council.

The district agriculture officer, Ms Esther Atwine, however, says the farmers are not consulting the district leaders, especially on production.

Efforts to speak to Prof Charles Kwesiga, the executive director UIRI, over the matter, have been futile for several days as our calls went unanswered.

Efforts to get a comment from the Minister of Science Technology and Innovation, Dr Elioda Tumwesigye, yesterday were futile as he did not pick up our calls.