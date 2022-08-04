Pit-latrine caves in, kills Primary Seven pupil

A family in Tororo District is in grief after discovering that their missing son had drowned in a pit latrine.

The 16-year-old Emmanuel Ochieng was a Primary Seven pupil at Industrial View Primary School in the Western Division of Tororo Municipality.

The deceased reportedly met his death Tuesday evening as he went to ease himself in a pit latrine that later caved in together with him.

He was discovered by one of their neighbours who made an alarm that attracted many people that embarked on a rescue mission before being joined by the Police rescue team.

It took over two hours to get Ochieng from the pit latrine who was already in a coma before being rushed to Tororo General Hospital where he was pronounced dead moments later.

Mr Stephen Odur, the uncle of Ochieng said he had just returned from school when he went to ease himself at about 5pm, but unfortunately met his death there.

Mr Martin Okello Katandi, a neighbour, told this reporter that the incident has generated fear amongst residents arguing that most of them will be forced to stop their children from using the pit latrines.

''This is painful and we ask the police to investigate what really caused the slub to collapse and we want the landlord to be held responsible,'' he said.

Mr Eridad Ochola, a teacher at Industrial View Primary School, described Ochieng as one of the brightest candidates and hoped he could get them the first grade in the PLE examinations.

''It’s a sad incident because it happened a few minutes after he had left school. Ochieng was a bright boy and as the school, we have lost someone who could give us the first grade,'' he said.