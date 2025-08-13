Pit-latrine expert killed while on the job at Kamuli school

A 35-year-old man, renowned locally for his expertise in digging pit latrines, died instantly Tuesday after falling into a pit he had been contracted to unblock at Bezalel Preparatory and Primary School in Kamuli District, eastern Uganda.

The deceased, identified as Juma Isabirye, was working in Naluwoli Village, Butansi Sub-county, where he had been engaged to create an outlet allowing waste from an old, filled-up latrine to flow into a newly constructed septic pit.

“During the unblocking process, the high pressure from the old latrine forced waste into the new pit, where he was overwhelmed and buried by the waste, dying instantly,” said Yairo Bakamane, a colleague.

Bystanders immediately reported the incident to the fire brigade police department, but Isabirye could not be rescued, as the regional rescue vehicle was out of service due to mechanical problems.

Michael Kasadha, spokesperson for Busoga North Police, confirmed the incident, noting that the body was retrieved from the pit and transported to Kamuli District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations before being handed to relatives.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the precise circumstances of the fall.

Local residents described the incident as a tragic example of the risks faced by workers under desperate economic conditions.

“This is a wake-up call, highlighting the many unreported cases where people are losing their lives out of desperation,” a community member told Monitor.

Stanislaus Mangasa, Kamuli Municipal Town Clerk, condemned the circumstances surrounding the accident, noting that the project lacked municipal approval and proper safety measures.

“Life would have been saved if the right thing was done in the right manner,” he said.

Mangasa further stressed that the school management and proprietors will be held responsible by state organs for the loss of life.

Mangasa criticized the school authorities for failing to follow safe waste management procedures.

He noted that proper removal of waste should have been done either manually by trained professionals or using a cesspool truck provided by the Ministry of Water and Environment.

He also urged private school proprietors to invest in lined pit latrines, which are easier to empty safely, particularly during school holidays.