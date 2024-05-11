PK’s death leaves Uganda one happy man poorer

PATRICK OYULU

Right from his childhood, there was something intangibly special about Patrick Muhumuza Kateihwaho. Correction, there were a plethora of things: he was warm-hearted, brilliant in his analysis, witty, passionate in his beliefs, generous, and loyal to his friends.

As we grew older, these intangibles—much like elements in older wines—got better and better. For most of us, the connection was his arguments about the economy (the famous three bottlenecks, including electricity, fuel, and interest rates); his political views; his world view on several matters, ranging from the war in Ukraine, Gaza; or simply the fond memories of the history we shared from childhood at Buganda Road Primary School; his generosity with his ‘grub’ [eats] as a secondary school student at St Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack), an all-boys boarding school; his passion for football (we would joke about having never made it to the school team); and his friendliness and laughter.

Our bonds trace back to the early days, and to some of my colleagues even as far back as kindergarten. I got to know Kateihwaho, alias PK, 40-plus years ago. As a child, I lived on Owen Road Mulago, while Kateihwaho grew up in Kololo, an upscale Kampala suburb. I vividly recall his parents taking him to school in a white Volvo, while I walked to Buganda Road Primary School if my dad did not drop us off in his official Ministry of Health Renault Roho.

Together with either Dr Peter Eyoku, Keith Kalyegira, or Marvin Baryaruha, we would walk home. Despite that lifestyle that resonated in him, Kateihwaho, who easily gelled with all of us, was always very stylish, but grounded. He was easily the talk of girls—both at Buganda Road Primary School and Smack—as that handsome child.

Shaped by the ‘70s

We were born into civil wars and grew up amid Uganda’s tumultuous history, which left visible and invisible scars that caused us all to respond differently to the reality in which we found ourselves.

Probably, that later informed the way he approached life. He had a disdain for corruption and later tried to shed light on the scams in Umeme, the national energy distributor in Uganda. Some argue he singlehandedly brought the attention of the Umeme scam to the attention of public intellectuals.

Despite disagreements he maintained during these arguments, we –his schoolmates remained genuine brothers, earning ourselves the nickname, which we coined ourselves, “Happy Men.” The Happy Men were known for their toughness and resilience as they knew how to have fun, but were also ambitious, hardworking, and always stood together during the tough days of high school through university and into the school of life.

In A-Level, Kateihwaho and six others, including Keith Kalyegira, Bob Musoke, Roy Kayizzi, Conrad Mitala, and Nollet Bitarabeho even managed to put together a dance group called “Bad Boys.” It had nothing to do with their character, but just fun and this is to contrast it with the latter-day Bad Boys that came to be known during the Hip-Hop period.

Never held a grudge

Dr Andrew Ddembe’s last conversation with Kateihwaho was emblematic of our enduring relationship. It was lengthy, lasting several hours, intense, and contradictory. In it, Kateihwaho professed his dislike for Ddembe’s views yet affirmed their friendship and trust. That was Kateihwaho— sometimes infuriating yet warm-hearted, never holding grudges for long. True to his nature, Kateihwaho reached out to Ddembe the following day.

At one point we wanted a sub-group on WhatsApp for electricity sector enthusiasts to be created. Our forums were always lively, with Kateihwaho having deep thoughts and conversations about the energy sector, aviation, global politics, and the recent issues in the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Sometimes, he would spar at length with our colleagues, notably Sam Ayo, George Ochora, Robert Tebandeke, and Dr Ddembe, for example. If we were not talking or rather arguing about Umeme’s IPO (initial public offer), and related topics, we spoke about how we went back a long way.

In one of those interactions a few years back, after he opted out of the forum due to some tough talks, I engaged him on the side, agreeing that at times in life one needed to step back, take a breath, and reflect on their actions, and if they needed a break, it was okay. That way, as the Happy Men group administrator, I managed expectations. Kateihwaho later requested in again, and he was back at his high level, aka “Duc in Altum” inspired discourse. Yes, he regularly reminded us about the Smack’s Duc in Altum motto (Latin for: “put out into the deep”) about the need to have deeper thought about issues.

A bright mind

In 1983, Kateihwaho joined Smack from Buganda Road Primary School. I was part of a group of 30 from the same primary school who made it with my namesake to Smack. That year in terms of PLE ranking, Buganda Road Primary School ruled the roost. Our school’s performances were unparalleled. In fact, my Primary Seven cohort produced the country’s number one and two top pupils then, now engineers Paul Kabaale, and Andrew Gidoi. Paul and Andrew, unlike the two Kateihwahos and 28 others, went to Kings College Budo.

Like me, Kateihwaho joined Buganda Road Primary School in 1976. He was acknowledged by all his peers as one of the brightest in his class. Class streams had A, B, and C designations back then. A classes were ring-fenced for the best pupils until later in our P7 when designations for P7 changed to P, K, and J. Kateihwaho was in the A classes, and maintained a healthy balance between classwork and sports.

In secondary school, at least 20 boys would look forward to his mother’s visits because of the ‘grub’ I mentioned earlier. So part of the alliances he forged in school probably had their roots in free food. In those days, his famous ‘grub’ suitcase could arguably rival the variety only found in a supermarket.

And yes, Kateihwaho did like an argument even way back. As David Bikaako neatly put it, Kateihwaho would have heated opinions on literally everything—from the advancing National Resistance Army (NRA) forces and their tactics to constellations and galaxies. It was amazing to watch him argue even if he was the only one with a particular viewpoint. This showed his courage and conviction.

A born leader

At Smack, Kateihwaho was elected the house prefect for Mugwanya House, a testament to his leadership skills. In 1989, Kateihwaho graduated from high school at Smack and joined Makerere University to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce. A prominent member of Livingstone, he shared rooms with David Chandi Jamwa (former NSSF managing director), and Marvin Baryaruha (former Unra legal boss). Baryaruha was also in the same Primary Seven cohort as Kateihwaho and joined PK, as some fondly called Kateihwaho, in Smack in A-Level.

After Kateihwaho completed university, as far as we are aware, he never got into salaried employment. He shared interesting stories from his aviation background. The number of people who make up his friends come from all walks of life and is indeed a testament to his friendliness.

His sudden death has not only hit us hard, but it is a testament to the fleeting nature of life. We all weave our stories, leaving patterns in the fabric of time, but in fact, we are whispers in the wind, returning to earth from whence we came.

Kateihwaho’s death is a grim reminder of the need for us to check on each other and not assume all is well even when someone is a regular contributor to a WhatsApp group—this is the essence of sustaining meaningful relationships.

Last moments

Last Thursday, on the eve of his death, Kateihwaho popped up on our WhatsApp forum like everything was normal. His last post on our class forum was at 4.47pm. The message? “Meanwhile Fresh sanctions from the USA on Uganda loading next week.” My last reply to him, following this message, was exactly at 5.15pm. On Friday, May 4, I received the message of his death at 2.39pm.

Kateihwaho, 54, reportedly died following a fall in his bathroom at his residence in Minister’s Village, Ntinda.

Unbelievable, and yet true. I try to be strong, but on Saturday, May 5, I reflected on the life we had and thought about PK. I sent a message to Brother Joseph Tinkansimiire, our former headteacher at Smack, and alerted him about the death of PK. He was saddened by the loss. Brother Tinka, as we fondly referred to him, wrote back saying it was a pity that so many in my cohort have died, beginning with our other Buganda Road and Smack OB (old boy) Joseph Ochwo.

At that point, I broke down and cried myself into sleep. I let the floodgates out and cried for Kateihwaho.

To his children, siblings (Robert, Patricia, Stephen, and Marvin), friends, and parents, from us the ‘Smack’ 1983–1989, ‘Happy Men’ we express our deepest condolences for the untimely loss of a son, a brother, and a parent in his prime. This is a pain beyond measure. Our dear friend Kateihwaho has joined the list of departed in my cohort in Smack, including Thomas Moore Kiiza Kula, Alex Psomgen, Prof Stephen Lawoko, Robert Kakembo, Joseph Ochwo, Paul Palia Kiapi, Andrew Kaddu, and Dr Denis Aurrah Akello, all very good friends of Kateihwaho. Kateihwaho will be buried in Mwisi in Kabale on Wednesday.

Like Duncan Abigaba observed on the micro-blogging site X after attending the requiem Mass at St Charles Lwanga Ntinda for Kateihwaho on Monday, “Patrick united Uganda today.”

Abigaba added: “The whole country came together to celebrate him. What a legend! We will miss his brilliance and humour every day. Go well, commander.”