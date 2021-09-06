Daily Monitor News National Places to get vaccinated from as exercise resumes in Kampala Monday September 06 2021 The Ministry of Health will start conducting Covid-19 vaccination in markets, taxi parks and business centres across Kampala City from today to Friday. PHOTO /FILE Summary Goverment indicates that many people prefer to take the Covid-jabs from Kampala Metropolitan area. Advertisement By Tonny Abet More by this Author The Ministry of Health will start conducting Covid-19 vaccination in markets, taxi parks and business centres across Kampala City from today to Friday.Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, said vaccination will be done using 128,560 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that the country received two weeks ago from the government of Norway.“We expect about 100,000 doses for Kampala and the remaining will be distributed between Wakiso and Mukono,” he said yesterday. He also told this newspaper that the doses were given to Kampala Metropolitan area because they have a “shorter shelf-life.” “We want to ensure that they are consumed before their expiry date which is at the end of the month,” he said. Prof David Sserwadda, the government chief adviser on vaccine access and deployment, said: “The demand on vaccination in Kampala and Wakiso is unique. Someone comes from Kitgum District and he wants to travel and he might prefer to get the vaccine from Wakiso. There is very high pressure for vaccines in Kampala [metropolitan area],” he said. Mr Daniel Muhumuza Nuwabine, the Kampala Capital City Authority spokesperson, said they were set for the exercise. Advertisement “We will ensure that SOPs are adhered to at vaccination sites. We don’t want crowding and we want to have adequate facilities there for vaccination to go on,” he said. He said they had already exhausted the vaccines that were delivered by National Medical Stores, including the 11,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine for teachers.Ms Sheila Nduhukire, the NMS spokesperson, confirmed that KCCA had received more doses. The Ministry of Health is vaccinating those who are due for the second dose and those in priority groups such as teachers, health workers, the elderly, and persons with comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes. KCCA said they will maintain vaccination in the original sites, which include hospitals and schools. Some of the new vaccination sites.Some of the new vaccination places 1. Kololo airstrip2. Central Division H/Q3. Old Taxi Park4. Kikubo lane5. Kisenyi bus terminal 6. Owino market7. Nakasero market8. Bajaba Industrial area in Kampala central9. Bwaise Community Hall I and II in Kawempe10. Meeting point Acholi quarters in Nakawa11. Victory Church Wabigalo in Makindye12. Seguya Grounds Nkere in Makindye13. Kabowa Church of Uganda in Rubaga14. Natete Archdeconary15. Kasawe Ka Younger in Rubaga16. Natete market17. Kibuye Market in Rubaga18. Okuva Chuch Mbuya Advertisement In the headlines Mulago accounts for 30 % of Covid-19 deaths countrywide Mulago runs the biggest Covid-19 treatment unit, but the facility has been dogged by challenges including shortage of space/beds, critical... Six dead in city building collapse Rescue workers hoped there was life held under the rubble of the building after 7 people- including 2 minors were rescued by 11pm Sunday Libya frees Gaddafi's son from jail Police arrest 200 in city swoopOrthodox Church Archbishop, Jonah Lwanga deadGovt to receive 647,000 doses of Moderna Covid doses today