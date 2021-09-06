Places to get vaccinated from as exercise resumes in Kampala

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

The Ministry of Health will start conducting Covid-19 vaccination in markets, taxi parks and business centres across Kampala City from today to Friday.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, said vaccination will be done using 128,560 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that the country received two weeks ago from the government of Norway.

“We expect about 100,000 doses for Kampala and the remaining will be distributed between Wakiso and Mukono,” he said yesterday.

He also told this newspaper that the doses were given to Kampala Metropolitan area because they have a “shorter shelf-life.”

“We want to ensure that they are consumed before their expiry date which is at the end of the month,” he said.

Prof David Sserwadda, the government chief adviser on vaccine access and deployment, said: “The demand on vaccination in Kampala and Wakiso is unique. Someone comes from Kitgum District and he wants to travel and he might prefer to get the vaccine from Wakiso. There is very high pressure for vaccines in Kampala [metropolitan area],” he said.

Mr Daniel Muhumuza Nuwabine, the Kampala Capital City Authority spokesperson, said they were set for the exercise.

“We will ensure that SOPs are adhered to at vaccination sites. We don’t want crowding and we want to have adequate facilities there for vaccination to go on,” he said. He said they had already exhausted the vaccines that were delivered by National Medical Stores, including the 11,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine for teachers.

Ms Sheila Nduhukire, the NMS spokesperson, confirmed that KCCA had received more doses.

The Ministry of Health is vaccinating those who are due for the second dose and those in priority groups such as teachers, health workers, the elderly, and persons with comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes.

KCCA said they will maintain vaccination in the original sites, which include hospitals and schools. Some of the new vaccination sites.

Some of the new vaccination places

1. Kololo airstrip

2. Central Division H/Q

3. Old Taxi Park

4. Kikubo lane

5. Kisenyi bus terminal

6. Owino market

7. Nakasero market

8. Bajaba Industrial area in Kampala central

9. Bwaise Community Hall I and II in Kawempe

10. Meeting point Acholi quarters in Nakawa

11. Victory Church Wabigalo in Makindye

12. Seguya Grounds Nkere in Makindye

13. Kabowa Church of Uganda in Rubaga

14. Natete Archdeconary

15. Kasawe Ka Younger in Rubaga

16. Natete market

17. Kibuye Market in Rubaga

18. Okuva Chuch Mbuya