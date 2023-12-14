Placing of power submarine cable kicks off in Lake Victoria

The power submarine cable that will evacuate electricity from Masaka District to Buggala Island has finally arrived in Kalangala District, giving islanders hope of having enough power beginning next year.

The laying of the seven-kilometre power submarine cable on the floor of Lake Victoria has already kicked off and is the first of its kind in Uganda.

Bukakkata and Bugoma are also undergoing the construction of 33 kilovolt changeover switches. A major milestone has been reached for islanders who have endured power outages for decades," said Kalangala District chairperson Rajab Ssemakula.

“We have waited for that submarine cable for a long time but are happy that it is now here and our hopes have been raised to receive reliable power. Even factories that had closed as a result of unreliable power should prepare to return to Kalangala,” he added in a phone interview on Wednesday.

Buggala Islanders, unlike mainland power customers, pay different power tariffs that they claim are exorbitant.

This quarter that ends in December domestic customers in Kalangala are charged Shs1, 213.2 per kWh, and commercial customers are charged Shs1, 608.6 per kWh.

The cost of electricity per kWh in Kalangala has always been determined by the production costs coupled with the commercial losses arising from power theft and destruction of machines at the generation plant at Bukuzindu Village.

Eddy Kisekka, the proprietor of Eddy's Pork Palace and Bar in Kalangala Town Council, is optimistic about the area's development.

“Since we have been using our generators from midnight until 5:00 am, we request that the cable be laid as soon as possible to prevent this from happening,” he said.

According to Samuel Kwesiga, an administrator at Radio Ssese FM, getting electricity from the mainland will reduce the cost of maintaining their equipment.

“Our machines get damaged when the electricity goes out and on without notice, so we have to spend a lot of money repairing them,” he said.

The government had planned to start laying the 33-kilovolt submarine cable in March last year, but the project was delayed since the cable had not yet been shipped into the country. The Shs32b project is under the Uganda Rural Electricity Access project and CCC (Beijing) Industrial and Commercial Company Ltd was contracted to do the work.

In Mugoye Sub-county, the project will connect Kasamba, Lwabalega, Katooke, Buyiri, Kisalamala, Bwamba, Lusozi, Semasiga, and Mukoko before crossing to Bunyaama, Bufumira, and Kitobo Islands.

A total of nine landing sites on Buggala Main Island do not have access to power. This has slowed the development of these areas.

Some of the landing sites with power include Kasamba, Lwabalega, Katooke, Buyiri, Kisalamala, Bwamba, Lusozi, Semasiga, and Mukoko in Mugoye Sub-county.