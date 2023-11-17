Plan to scrap agencies stumbles at Parliament

A longstanding plan to reduce the huge size of government as part of a wider bid to rein in runaway public expenditure has ran into trouble at Parliament, with MPs saying the proposal was improperly introduced to the House.

The otherwise well-intentioned plan appeared to be unravelling on Wednesday evening as MPs rejected a proposed law under which several agencies would either be absorbed by mother ministries, or get scrapped.

Parliament’s position was that the “omnibus” Rationalisation of Government Agencies (Repeals and Amendments) Bill, 2023, could not lawfully apply when restructuring the affected agencies, each of which was created separately and under specific laws.

Objections to the Bill followed almost immediately Deputy Attorney General, Mr Jackson Kafuuzi, tabled the Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2023 that seeks to merge the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) with Uganda Human Rights Commission -- both of which are creations of independent constitutional provisions.

Mr Kafuuzi was stopped in his tracks by Ms Sarah Achieng Opendi, with the member reminding Parliament that government had only recently opposed what it said were “piece-meal constitutional amendments”.

The Tororo woman representative reminded colleagues that government advised that all proposals for constitutional amendments, including private member’s bills, should wait for an envisaged Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) -- where a comprehensive review of the supreme law of the land is anticipated to occur at an unspecified time.

Drawing from Ms Opendi’s submission, Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among wondered why then had Mr Wilson Muruli Mukasa, the minister for Public Service, presented the Rationalisation of Government Agencies (Repeals and Amendments) Bill as an all-encompassing measure.

She pointed out that the government was expected to deal with the agencies one at a time, and under distinct bills brought before MPs, thus allowing each affected agency to appear before the respective House committee for evaluation.

The Speaker advised that the policy must be “brought in a correct way”.

“Bring entity by entity so that we compare your report with our Bill on UNRA (Uganda National Roads Authority which is among those due for scrapping); bring your proposal then we shall sort it out. But you don’t bring it [as an] omnibus,” she said.

The Speaker also suggested the government was out of step with its own policy proposal.

“Government isn’t up-to-date with the RAPEX (Rationalisation of Agencies and Public Expenditure) policy. You need to give us the cost implication, we need to look at the structural policy; the legal, the service delivery and then the implication on the multi-year commitments that we are going in,” Ms Among said.

Rallying behind the Speaker’s argument, Bukimbiri MP, Mr Eddie Kwizera maintained that government provides a cost implication analysis on the likely effect of the proposed agency mergers.

“The execution of rationalisation is [within] the power of Parliament to make a law or repeal the law. This omnibus bill of about 40 clauses or Acts of Parliament can only be made when the minister justifies the cost implications because not everybody retired by government policy or law are compensated on time,” Mr Kwizera said.

“So, they need to tell us what they are going to rationalise and so many people are going to lose their jobs, and so much money will be paid and within which period, instead of promising pension and gratuity which they will never get.”

Like Speaker Among, Mr Kwizera warned that the process of merging or mainstreaming affected agencies into ministries cannot be implemented by only the Ministry of Public Service.

“The Minister of Public Service has taken over the [whole] government, meaning that all the bills will be handled by one minister. That is irregular,” Mr Kwizera said.

It was downhill from there onwards. Mr Muruli’s view that the policy is timely, especially now that the government has acknowledged the unsustainable financial burden due to running the agencies, did not convince the House.

“That means we have taken cognisance of the cost implications of what we are going to do,” the minister said.

“I would like to say that this is the right moment… we shall consult further. Yes, there are many agencies involved, unfortunately there are various committees involved, and I think part of the answer on how we are going to address this was given by you, and given enough time, we can engage the various committees involved with each of these agencies and we come up and we debate this omnibus bill,” Mr Muruli said.

But despite spirited support from ICT minister Mr Chris Baryomunsi, the Speaker stood her ground, insisting that the rationalsation process will be handled as she had advised; entity by entity, and possibly under separate Bills.

On February 22, 2021, government adopted a policy for the Rationalisation of Government Agencies and Public Expenditure (RAPEX) with the blessing of Cabinet. At least 25 big and small agencies, along with several political councils were then lined up for the chopping block.

Some of the agencies were deemed to have become obsolete, while the overriding opinion was that they have become too expensive to manage and are generally dysfunctional.

“…Government has established that a certain limited number of agencies were established without due consideration to the aspects of institutional harmony, functional duplications, overlaps and affordability,” Mr Muruli’s Bill reads in part.

It goes on to state that “the high cost of administering the agencies has drained the national treasury at the expense of effective service delivery.

This has overstretched the capacity of government to sustain them”.

Additionally, it says “government has also established that the generous salary structures of the agencies has created salary disparities between employees of the agencies and public officers in the traditional civil service leading to demotivation of human resources in the mainstream public service”.

THE BILL

The Bill also recognises that some agencies have served the purpose for which they were established and the mandate of a few others has been overtaken by events. “Such agencies need to be rationalised”.