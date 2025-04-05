Plan to slash Cabinet, House gains ground

The shadow Public Service minister says a plan tabled in Parliament seeking to reduce the number of lawmakers from 529 to 260 and Cabinet ministers from 82 to 21 will stand Uganda in good stead.

Ms Anna Adeke Ebaju, who is also the Soroti District Woman MP, recently furnished the House committee on Public Service and Local Government with the plan. She says the big numbers come with “little value and a high maintenance cost” which easily lead into a “breakdown of institutions” and pave way for “great inefficiency in public administration budgets.”

Ms Adeke, a former guild president at Makerere University, also frowned upon giving lawmakers the green light to serve as Cabinet ministers.

She said: “In case an MP is appointed to Cabinet, she or he should resign their seats before taking over the Cabinet positions.”

She added: “The legislature is also expected to do oversight and carry out checks and balances on the Executive. It is therefore difficult for MPs who are also ministers to superintend over the affairs of the State and at the same time do checks and balances on themselves.”

The shadow Public Service minister wants all government workers to procure and repair their own vehicles. She believes that this strategy would instil discipline among public servants and offload a substantial financial burden levied on Uganda's meagre resource envelope.

“[The] government would rationalise the use of government vehicles by cutting down on the vehicle fleet and restricting the level of officials that will be provided with official vehicles and establish vehicle hire purchase schemes for public servants,” she says, adding, “this measure will contribute to saving the taxpayers from inflated vehicle maintenance costs, fuel costs and other forms of wastage.”

Ms Adeke also recommends that positions that carry duplicate roles like the Resident District Commissioners (RDC), their deputies, and the recently created assistant RDCs be merged into one.

Whereas Mr Martin Muzaale, the Buzaaya County lawmaker, agrees that Ms Adeke’s plan is “a good document with a lot of insights for us to use as legislators,” he fears that the committee may not endorse it in the committee recommendations to be tabled next week.

He told the Monitor that this is because, in his assessment, Ms Adeke has premised her proposals on an un-researched plan. He for one demands that Ms Adeke should furnish Parliament with a thorough research on how the savings of a lean Cabinet and Parliament would translate into sound service delivery and attract more public trust.

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP), however, has given Ms Adeke's plan the thumbs up. The LoP has promised to dedicate the 2025/2026 Fiscal Year to confronting corruption.

While unveiling his Shs55.7 trillion budget this past week, the LoP decried the continuous government practice of pumping billions into unproductive ventures like Atiak Sugar factory and the stalled International Specialised Hospital in Uganda (ISIU) at Lubowa on Entebbe Road.

“The government's reckless spending on fraudulent projects while neglecting essential services is a betrayal of the social contract they have with the people of Uganda,” Mr Ssenyonyi said, adding, “These projects have become channels for syphoning public funds, further entrenching a kleptocratic system that prioritises elite interests over national development.”

LoP Ssenyonyi also lashed out at persons who discredit efforts by the Opposition in tackling corruption and pushing for good governance.

Cars

Currently, every lawmaker is entitled to Shs200m to procure a new car plus a fuel allowance that oscillates anywhere between Shs10.3m and Shs31m per month.

The fuel computation is premised on the distance of one’s constituency from Kampala. Besides the House, the government also maintains a sizeable car fleet for the Executive. This is thanks to, in no small part, the presidency.

In January this year, the House Committee on Budget grilled the Presidential Affairs Committee Chairperson, Mr Alex Byarugaba, when he tried to lure colleagues into endorsing a request for State House to procure a new fleet for State House.

The request had been carried in the first budget call circular processed in January.



