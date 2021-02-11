Plan to spend Shs30b locally donated Covid cash revealed

By Nobert Atukunda More by this Author

The Shs29.6b that the government collected from local donors to support Covid-19 response will instead be used to build health units, blood banks and buy vehicles, according to the Ministry of Health.

The decision to allocate the cash to non-pandemic causes was based on a presidential directive, officials added.

Dr Diana Atwine, the Health ministry permanent secretary, last week said President Museveni ordered that the money received in donations in the name of coronavirus be injected into physical developments that immortalises the contributions.

Subsequently, the Covid-19 National Taskforce advised that the Shs29.6 billion be spent on purchasing pick-up vehicles for hospitals and local governments, erect the first phase of two blood banks in Arua and Soroti districts as directed by President Museveni and build health posts at Cyanika and Vurra borders in Kisoro and Arua districts, respectively.

The health posts will have waiting sheds for cross-border travellers, according to the current blueprint.

According to an outline in a parliamentary report on supplementary budgets, Shs23.8b will be used to procure 282 pick-up trucks, each at $22,900 (Shs83.4m), Shs2.4b for the two border health posts and Shs3.3b on blood banks.

These expenses total Shs29.5 billion, leaving a balance of Shs100 million, and it remained unclear how it will be spent.

After reviewing the planned expenditure, Members of Parliament decided to add an additional Shs10.6 billion to Shs23.8 billion so that the Health ministry instead of buying pick-up trucks procures ambulances on grounds that pick-up trucks are not suitable for health services and are amenable to abuse.

The Budget Committee chaired by MP Amos Lugoloobi (NRM, Ntenjeru) observed that the Shs3.3 billion allocated for the phase-one works of the two blood banks is inadequate because the costs for the facilities gross Shs16.7b.

“The Ministry of Health will (have to) work with (the) Ministry of Finance to cater for phase two (of the construction), requiring Shs3.39 billion for completion and equipping of [the] two blood banks,” the committee report reads in part.

It is unclear why the Health ministry did not advise the President that the donations be used to procure Covid-related items such as vaccine, masks and testing reagents for which the ministry has no money.



The current Shs29.6 billion being appropriated excludes the 70 donated vehicles, President Museveni disclosed late last year.

According to Dr Charles Olaro, the director curative services at the Ministry of Health, other in-kind contributions such as food and mattresses were given to quarantine centres and health workers.

Earlier accounts by the National Covid-19 Taskforce chaired by Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda indicate that the 70 donated vehicles were handed over to different local governments, especially districts at the points of entry, quarantine centres, among others.

Meanwhile, following the introduction of Covid-19 testing fees last September, the government has since collected Shs5b which the Ministry of Health has requested to use for procurement of more test kits and reagents, according to details contained in the Budget Committee report.

Mask distribution

In other developments, the government has distributed at least 33 million masks in 133 districts at a cost of about Shs79.6b. Another batch of two million masks have been distributed to pupils and students at a cost of about Shs6.2b, bringing the total cost to Shs85.8b.

When President Museveni started to ease the nationwide lockdown in May last year, he believed that the facemasks, which were to be distributed within two weeks, would play a vital role in curbing the spread of the virus as recommended by scientists. it was reported at the time that the initial budget for masks stood at Shs81b.

In its report, the Budget Committee reported: “The committee was informed that Ministry of Health received a total of at least Shs54.5b, leaving a balance of at least Shs31.3b. The Ministry has a commitment to deliver 926,727 to Bugiri, Iganga and Mbale at a cost of Shs2.2b making total requirement of Shs33.5b.”

The committee has recommended approval of Shs 33.5b to the Ministry of Health to purchase and distribute face masks.



