Planned construction of Shs150m canteen for Kayunga officials sparks outrage

A plan by Kayunga District leadership to construct a Shs150 million modern canteen for district officials has sparked outrage with a section of district councillors opposing the "selfish" move.

According to the plan, which the district finance committee has already approved, the luxurious canteen would save the district officials, including district councillors, the "shame" of eating from a makeshift restaurant, which is located near the district office block.

Mr Yasiin Kamulegeya, the chairperson of the Finance Committee on Thursday confirmed to this publication that his committee, which sat on Tuesday, had supported the plan.

The canteen, which is to be constructed at the district headquarters in the coming financial year, would be constructed using Discretionary Development Equalisation Grant ( DDEG) funds.

DDEG ensures that funding is focused on areas where services are lagging behind national average standards.

Mr Kamulegeya, who is also the Kayunga sub-county district councillor, noted that although some members of his committee had rejected the plan during the committee sitting, they were, however, "convinced" by the Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Malik Mahabber, to support the idea.

"The district has a magnificent office block, one of the best in the country, but when it comes to where the officials and visitors have food, it is a shame," Mr Kamulegeya told journalists on Wednesday.

Some of the members of the Finance Committee, who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity, soon after the resolution had been passed by the committee trashed the plan, arguing that it is intended to "create an avenue from which those in power can eat" taxpayers money.

"I tried to reject the idea but I was overpowered by the numbers. But I urge fellow leaders to rethink their selfish plan," a councillor said.

Kayunga District block. PHOTO/ FRED MUZAALE

An angry Mr Joel Kayira, the Galilaaya Sub-county district councillor who, after the death of former district chairman Ffefeka Sserubogo, was acting chairperson, said the district has pressing issues like inadequate desks in schools, school staff houses, among others, arguing that building a canteen is not among them.

"The plan is myopic and full of personal interests. I will not support it when it is tabled in council, " Mr Kayira said.

He noted that in many schools, teachers reside far away and report for duty late because they don't have staff houses.



But Mr Mahabber dismissed claims that he is the one who had hatched the controversial plan.

"It is true the plan was passed by the committee and it is now going to be tabled before council. This plan was brought by the district planning committee and not me," he said.

However, Mr Andrew Muwonge, the district chairman, insisted that the plan was initiated by Mr Mahabber.

"Some schools indeed lack desks and toilets, but the well-being of the district officials is equally important. Such challenges, like inadequate desks in schools, will not end," Mr Muwonge noted.