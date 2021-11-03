Planned industrial park ignites sack threats at Butambala   

UIA officials led by their Board Chairperson Morrison Rwakakamba (in blue sweater) tour part of the one square mile of land that will house an industrial park at Nakasongola. PHOTO/ ROLAND NASASIRA 

By  Roland D. Nasasira

The Member of Parliament for Butambala County Muwanga Kivumbi has called upon the Butambala District Chief Administrative Officer to sack technical officers who don’t deliver at their jobs if the district is to realize meaningful development.
Mr Kivumbi made these remarks at Butambala district headquarters while receiving a delegation from Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) who are on a countrywide tour inspecting land donated by communities for construction of industrial parks.  
  
“There will not be any delays. We want these technical officers to process the necessary paperwork in a week to acquire the land title to give to UIA so that they can start work. It is why technical officers were called to this meeting,” Mr Kivumbi said.
In his remarks, Morrison Rwakakamba, the UIA Board Chairman noted that the authority doesn’t have money to buy land but that they want districts that already have the land to donate it to set up industrial parks across the country.

