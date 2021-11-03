Planned industrial park ignites sack threats at Butambala   

The Member of Parliament for Butambala County Muwanga Kivumbi has called upon the Butambala District Chief Administrative Officer to sack technical officers who don’t deliver at their jobs if the district is to realize meaningful development.

Mr Kivumbi made these remarks at Butambala district headquarters while receiving a delegation from Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) who are on a countrywide tour inspecting land donated by communities for construction of industrial parks.



“There will not be any delays. We want these technical officers to process the necessary paperwork in a week to acquire the land title to give to UIA so that they can start work. It is why technical officers were called to this meeting,” Mr Kivumbi said.

In his remarks, Morrison Rwakakamba, the UIA Board Chairman noted that the authority doesn’t have money to buy land but that they want districts that already have the land to donate it to set up industrial parks across the country.

“It is on the government agenda to set up 25 industrial parks in the next five years. You need to join the industrialisation agenda and prepare the youth in Butambala for the industrialisation and the jobs that are coming to this place,” Mr Rwakakamba said.

However, should Butambala district that is centrally located in the middle of Mpigi, Gomba and Mawokota fail to provide encumbrance-free land to UIA, the opportunity of having the park will go to either of the above districts, purposely to benefit the entire region.

MP Hillary Kiyaga, popularly known as Hilderman of Mawokota North and Teddy Nambooze, the Woman MP for Mpigi district welcomed the idea of the park at Butambala but also expressed interest in having the industrial park set up in their constituencies should Butambala fail to provide land to UIA.

According to Robert Mukiza, the Director General of UIA, the smallest acreage size required to set up an industrial park is 500 acres. The land, Mukiza emphasised, shouldn’t be in a swamp, neither have any encumbrances.