Planned Namutumba market gives vendors hope

Namutumba District is poised for a significant transformation following the launch of a Shs4b project to construct a long-awaited modern market expected to serve over two million people. The new facility, which will take two years to be completed, is designed to accommodate at least 2,000 vendors.

According to Mr Godfrey Mwembe, the chairperson of Namutumba Town Council, the idea to build a modern market was first incorporated into the Town Council’s 10-year Physical Development Plan, adopted in March 2021. The plan was developed by Spatial Data Consultants and Planners in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development.

This initiative follows the shortcomings of the 2007 physical plan, prepared by a Kenyan consultancy firm, which failed to allocate space for a market.

Initially, the Ministry of Finance approved Shs1 billion for the project, but later increased the funding by Shs3 billion to meet the full construction cost.

Mr Mwembe said the modern market will not only provide appropriate infrastructure but also restore order to Namutumba Town. “According to the design, the market will host 2,000 vendors. We are optimistic that once a contractor is secured, construction will commence immediately and vendors will be allocated stalls in a modern, well-organised facility,” he said.

For decades, traders have operated in a dilapidated structure made of timber and roofed with papyrus. The structure leaks during rainstorms, often damaging merchandise.

Many stalls remain empty due to the unsafe and unhygienic conditions.

Mr Mwembe added that the new market is expected to attract vendors back and reduce the disorganised trend of street vending.

However, some vendors have raised concerns about the upcoming stall allocation process. Ms Scovia Wonaira, who has traded in the market for 30 years, expressed fears that long-time vendors could be sidelined in favour of outsiders and wealthier traders.

“We don’t want to see a repeat of what happened in Jinja and Mbale, where local vendors were denied stalls. We have endured poor conditions for years, and we urge the authorities not to displace us,” she said.