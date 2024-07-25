Planners of anti-graft demos wanted to do very bad things, says Museveni

President Museveni has said planners of the ongoing anti-graft protests in Uganda “wanted to do very bad things,” adding that foreign forces were responsible for the youth-led demonstrations that rocked the country on Tuesday and Thursday.

“That demonstration had two bad elements. Element No.1, was funding from foreign sources that are always meddling in the internal affairs of Africa for the last 600 years ─ slave trade, colonialism, neo-colonialism, genocide, economic exploitation, etc.” President Museveni wrote on X.

He added: “The second element, was that some of the authors and participants of the demonstrations, were planning very bad things against the people of Uganda.”

The veteran leader echoed warnings that “all involved should know that Uganda is not a neo-colony where those shallow schemes can be deployed.”

"Our interest is to immunize Uganda against the schemes of the imperialists and their agents," he emphasized.

Since Tuesday, almost 100 anti-graft crusaders have been jailed, facing prosecution for being "common nuisance, idle and disorderly."

According to Museveni: “The charge by the police of “idle and disorderly”, I suspect, was used because the deployed personnel did not have all the information. This was a high-quality, intelligence-led operation. I have most of the information.”

“Those very bad things, will come out in court when those arrested are being tried. It is possible, that some of the participants, did not know of the planned foreign funding and the planned bad things. That is why, they should have listened to the police advice, not to go on with the demonstration. But they rubbished the police advice,” he remarked.

Mid-morning Thursday, security officers including soldiers and anti-riot police, some in camouflage uniforms, were still out in force to contain demonstrators as March to Parliament anti-graft protestors returned to Kampala streets.

At least 15, Gen Zs identifying as Makerere University students had been arrested by armed police and soldiers, with the help of non-uniformed security officials to keep the demonstration at hold.

However, security forces have exercised relative restraint without incidents of using tear gas or live rounds reported since Tuesday.

“I praise the Lord that there was no blood-shed on Tuesday. The fight against corruption, is in my hands. I just need evidence and action will be taken,” Museveni noted in a lengthy Thursday X post.

FULL TEXT OF MUSEVENI REMARKS ON ANTI-GRAFT PROTESTORS

Fellow Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu.

Greetings. I want to congratulate the Armed Forces and the Security Forces and the Wanainchi, for foiling or not participating in the bad demonstration that was planned for Tuesday.

That demonstration, had two bad elements. Element no.1, was funding from foreign sources that are always meddling in the internal affairs of Africa for the last 600 years ─ slave trade, colonialism, neo-colonialism, genocide, economic exploitation, etc. All those involved, should know that Uganda is not a neo-colony where those shallow schemes can be deployed. The second element, was that some of the authors and participants of the demonstrations, were planning very bad things against the people of Uganda.

Those very bad things, will come out in court when those arrested are being tried. It is possible, that some of the participants, did not know of the planned foreign funding and the planned bad things. That is why, they should have listened to the police advice, not to go on with the demonstration. But they rubbished the police advice. Otherwise, if it was a patriotic, anti-corruption, peaceful demonstration, co-ordinated with the Police, I would have been the first to join.

Indeed, in the year 2019, Nakalema organized us and we marched from the city Square through Kampala Road to Jinja Road and went to Kololo. So many people were there- Bishops, Soldiers, Wanainchi, etc. I thought that Nakalema had timed a Sunday because there was neither traffic, nor pedestrians on the road. Nakalema has now told me, that it was a Wednesday, the 4th of December, 2019, but that they had organized with the police to block traffic for some hours. That part of Kampala is, besides, lightly populated except during the day-light hours. Nakalema can co-ordinate with the genuine anti-corruption fighters for a similar effort, especially on a Sunday.

It was not correct for Nakalema to use a working day. In particular, the heavily populated suburbs of our cities – Kawempe, Bwaise, etc. should never be used for demonstration, because they will damage the little wealth creation that our people are painstakingly building up. Kololo ceremonial grounds, is being repaired now. When the work is finished, Nakalema should organize us. I will be there.

However, those being funded by foreigners, should stop and report to the Minister of State for Ethics, those that have been funding them. We shall not arrest them. In any case, we know a lot about the goings on in those groups. Our interest is to immunize Uganda against the schemes of the imperialists and their agents.

The planners of Tuesday’s demonstration, however, were not bothered with such issues. I politely advised them a few days ago, in my address to the Nation. They, obviously, thought that my advice was of no consequence. Please, Ugandans avoid these mistake makers. The evidence in court will shock many. As I said, above, the planners of these demonstrations wanted to do very bad things.

The charge by the Police of “idle and disorderly”, I suspect, was used because the deployed personnel did not have all the information. This was a high-quality,intelligence-led operation. I have most of the information.

Next week, I will make a broadcast and discuss more on the issue. I praise the Lord that there was no blood-shed on Tuesday. The fight against corruption, is in my hands. I just need evidence and action will be taken.

The accounting officers are the guardians of Gov’t money, procurement and personnel (jobs, welfare). They let us and themselves down. I am now leading this little war. We fought the bigger war. We shall win this one also.

Signed: Yoweri K. Museveni (Gen rtd) P R E S I D E N T