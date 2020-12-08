Planning body asks leaders  to halt plans for fuel stations

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

The National Physical Planning Board (NPPB) has written to all district chief administrative officers (CAOs), city clerks and all municipal town clerks, directing them to suspend approval of development applications for fuel stations until developers meet operational guidelines.

The directive was made by the board’s acting executive director, Mr David Wamai, in a November 30 letter.

Mr Wamai said the decision followed the board’s interaction with district local leaders, who queried the increased construction of fuel stations in road reserves, wetlands and green spaces.



“In view of the above concerns and in line with the mandate and powers of the board, you are hereby directed to halt approval of development applications for fuel stations with immediate effect,” reads in part the letter.

Mr Wamai also asked all district CAOs and city clerks to deliver a report on the status of the existing fuel stations in open green spaces and street vending within 30 days.

The Ministry of Energy remains the key body in issuance of permits to fuel operators. The permits are approved by authorities where fuel stations are to be constructed.

Nonetheless, National Environmental Management Authority (Nema), Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and all local governments are involved as far as protection of the environment and physical planning is concerned.

The NPPB is mandated by the Physical Planning Act, 2010 to ensure a clean environment and well-planned developments in both urban and rural settings.

According to Section 7 of the petroleum supply Act 2003, the commissioner of petroleum supply receives, evaluates and processes all applications for and approves the granting, assignment, suspension or relocation of all permits in accordance with the law.

One of the objectives of this Act is to ensure protection of public health and the environment in all petrol supply operations and installations.

Rev Frank Tukwasibwe, the commissioner of petroleum supply in the Ministry of Energy, could not be reached when we sought his views about the NPPB’s directive to district and city leaders.

KCCA’s head of public and corporate affairs acknowledged receipt of the letter and said they are already implementing the directive.

“Physical planning is one of our core mandate and we have notified all developers that we shall not allow anyone to construct in the road reserve or a wetland,” he said.

The chairperson of the Uganda Local Government Association (ULGA), who is also the Napak District chairperson, Mr Joseph Lomonyang, said they have started implementing the directive.



NPPB’s role

The Physical Planning Act, 2010 as amended establishes the NPPB as the highest body responsible for physical planning in the country.

The Act also empowers the board to conduct any investigation or inquiry into physical development, issue directives or instructions to physical planning committees and orders demolition of any building or structure constructed in contravention of physical planning standards.

However, our investigations show that there is no proper coordination of these government bodies hence there are clashes between them on where fuel stations should be located.

