Playwright uses theatre to call out state violence

It was in the 1990s. Charles Mulekwa was leafing through the newspaper. Suddenly, his eyes settled on one story. A man who sold second-hand clothes in Jinja had been the victim of torture, yet he was innocent. The story opened old wounds for someone whose uncles had been abducted and tortured during regimes that preceded the one of Uganda’s ninth president, Museveni.

In 2001, Mulekwa met Wahome Mutahi at a drama workshop for East African creatives. The Kenyan humourist was critically acclaimed for his column Whispers, which first ran in the Daily Nation in 1982. “His body was full of cringeworthy scars from torture in [Daniel Arap] Moi’s Kenya,” Mulekwa recalled. Right away, he was inspired to write a play on the subject matter of torture. But it was not until 2004 that the writing began. He had settled on the title Homeland. The play, however, only materialised in 2023 under the name Man to Man. Between October 10 and 19, it was staged at the National Theatre in Kampala half a dozen times.

“The play reflects how sometimes the politics of the day spills into our daily lives, right into the home, and into the bedroom, the place of our souls. State security is important, yes, but what about an ordinary citizen’s security?” Mulekwa said of the play that he directed and produced. The play tackles the repercussions of State-inspired violence and torture in a fictitious state ruled by a dictator. It zooms in on the after effects of the violence and torture on families.

For Mutahi

Mulekwa’s wish is to stage Man to Man in Kenya, “if only for the memory of Wahome Mutahi, who suffered several safe house arrests.” A winner of the 1996 BBC African Performance Award for Nothing Against You, Mulekwa regrets the lean times Ugandan theatre has fallen on. The man whose plays include The Woman in Me, The Eleventh Commandment, Bond of the Knife, Where Power Lies, Hands off My People, Nothing Against You, and A Time of Fire, among others, says there are so many stumbling blocks.

“The theatre in Uganda is constrained by thematic exploration, misguided funding approaches, lack of upcountry theatrical development, no formal publishing channels,” he told Saturday Monitor. He added: “The halls may exist, but not the practice. That could be because many who want to join the industry focus on money, derailing the love of the labour. To popularise calls for time: redevelopment work on the ground is possible, as well as tours of drama from the city centre.”

Asked to name his favourite play, Mulekwa said this is a question playwrights detest.

“It is like asking a parent to point to a favourite child,” he responded, but added that The Woman in Me “got me going” and The 11th Commandment “was popular. He, however, made quite a fortune from Nothing Against You and A Time of Fire. His love for theatre was born out of his admiration for local creatives like Emmy Muwanga, Harrison Mbowa and Jimmy Netwuwa. At school, Mulekwa further disclosed, he was introduced to John Ruganda and Wole Soyinka in O-Level, then Shakespeare at A-Level and college. “At different stages of growth, I received mentorship from Mary Jane Musungu, Rugambwa-Otim, Prof Rose Mbowa (RIP), Lubwa P’Chong (RIP), Leonard Ondur (RIP), Christopher Ntalumbwa, Sarah Birungi (RIP), plus Stephen Rwangyezi,” he revealed, adding: “Internationally, I benefited from Gabriel Gbadamosi (UK) and Stephen Jeffreys (UK). But the dramatist who gripped me the most is African American was August Wilson (USA) – glad to have met him. From him I learnt concretely that plays are not just plays, they are a record/reflection of our time here on earth.”

Legacy of war

The man who plays board games to unwind after a hard day’s work and has a soft spot for Liverpool Football Club was born in Uganda in 1966. He began writing plays in Uganda focusing on the question of agency of the ordinary citizen, for the ordinary citizen, by the ordinary citizen. His academic concerns centre on the ways in which the legacy of war within Uganda has informed Ugandan theatre. A Ford Foundation International Fellow, and Iowa International Writing Fellow, the British Council and the Peggy Ramsay Foundation granted Mulekwa a joint scholarship for the Masters in Scriptwriting at Birmingham University in 1998.

While there, he wrote the play A Time of Fire. Birmingham Rep Theatre commissioned and staged the play. Mulekwa holds a Diploma in Education from Kyambogo University in Uganda, a PhD in Theatre Arts and Performance Studies from Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, in the USA. Presently, he is a lecturer in Performing Arts and Film at Makerere University in Kampala, and also serves as a consultant for drama and cultural production at various levels. He focuses on play-writing, production and script (editing).

After teaching at King’s College Budo (1990-1992), he worked at the National Theatre of Uganda from 1992 to 2003. In 2005, he served as a cultural consultant for the award-winning film about the Idi Amin legacy, The Last King of Scotland. In 2015, he participated in the making of the Walt Disney film about a Ugandan Chess playing girl-wonder, Queen of Katwe.

His radio and video series include Secrets of Bomboka, Kafunda Stage, Fires of Hope, and A Question of Children. A number of these works have been translated into some local languages. His short stories include Time is Strange, Iowa Review, Summer 2004 and Not All Men Are Fools (Under the title, My Wife’s Sister is Tempting Me), The Monitor, Kampala, 1997. Had he not been a creative, Mulekwa says he would have been a policeman. All of which makes his interest in torture all the more interesting.



