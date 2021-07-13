PLE set to be released this week

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) is slated to release the 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results this week.

The release of the exams, which was slated for last month, was postponed after President Museveni instituted a 42-day lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Mr Patrick Muinda, yesterday told Daily Monitor in an interview that the exams will be released either on Thursday or Friday.

According to Mr Muinda, Uneb will brief the Education minister, Ms Janet Museveni, about the performance of the candidates tomorrow at State House Entebbe.

“Before exams are released, the minister has to be briefed. She will then tell us a suitable date for the release of the final exams but I can confirm that exams will be out this week,” he said.

According to Mr Muinda, the ministry will ensure that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of Covid-19 are followed during the release of the exams.

Daily Monitor understands that all Uneb and Education ministry officials slated to participate in the release of the results are required to test for Covid-19, and only those with negative test results will access the venue, which is yet to be revealed.

Uneb spokesperson Jenipher Kalule yesterday confirmed that they will release the exams after briefing the minister. This will be the first set of the 2020 national examinations to be released.

Uneb conducted both Uganda Certificate of Education (S.4) exams and PLE in March and Uganda Advanced Certificate Education (UACE) exams in April as opposed to the usual November/December following the closure of schools in 2020 due to coronavirus. A total of 749,811 candidates registered for PLE from 14,300 centres.

Senior Four and Senior Six results will also be released soon.

More than 330,000 students sat for UCE while a total of 98,393 students sat for UACE.



