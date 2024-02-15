Plight of expectant mothers in Terego

At about 1am one night, Ms Oliver Driciru, a resident of Elefe Village in Terego District, went into labour.

But rather than rejoice at the prospect of finally getting to deliver her baby, Driciru and her husband were instead filled with worry over how they would get to Odupi Health Centre III to deliver the baby safely.

The health centre was a 30-minute walk from the couple’s home and there were no ambulances in the village to take her to the facility.

This was made worse by the fact that at that time of the night, there were no boda boda cyclists to take her to the health centre. So the couple decided to walk.

“We had no fear of being attacked on the way because I needed to reach the health centre so that I could safely give birth. My husband could not take me on a bicycle because I was in too much pain. So I preferred to walk,” Ms Driciru said.

But this was no easy task given the time and condition Driciru was in. Odupi Sub-county, where the health centre is located has an uneven, rough, and jagged terrain.

“I was crying due to the labour pain and my husband kept on consoling me. We reached the health centre where the midwife on duty welcomed us with a smile because she had handled my antenatal care for a long time,” she said.

At about 3am, it was time to give birth. The midwife reportedly used a torch for the procedure as there was no power at the health centre, which uses solar electricity. The power had been exhausted due to excessive use and poor weather that affected it.

Many expectant mothers in the district suffer the same plight. The expectant mothers struggle to access proper care due to numerous challenges including the poor road network, lack of ambulances, ill-equipped health centres, and the lack of staff, among others, which puts their lives of expectant mothers and their children at risk.

Ms Sylivia Amaguru, a resident of Aligo Village in Odupi Sub-county, who was attending to a relative at Odupi Health Centre III, said men and women are sometimes forced to share the same wards, even in the maternity section.

“Women cannot be mixed with men because delivery needs privacy. When I delivered here last year, it was tough because many things were lacking. We are struggling to keep ourselves and our babies alive here with God’s mercy,” she said.

Ms Loyce Amaniyo, an enroled midwife, said it is difficult to work in rural areas because they lack the required equipment.

Ms Amaniyo said this is made worse by the fact that most mothers are exhausted by the time they arrive at the facility.

“We frequently use torches from our phones to deliver these mothers. It is just a commitment and call to serve these poor communities. Working in a rural area is painful but we have to do it,” she said.

She added: “Some mothers prefer to come for antenatal care here and then go to deliver at Yinga Health Centre III because they provide mothers with transport, mosquito nets, pants, kitenges, and gauze, among others. And this is because there are many refugees accessing services there,” she said.

Hope

Last week, Medici Con L’Africa (CUAMM), a non-governmental organisation working for the promotion and protection of health in Africa, launched a Shs2 billion project aimed at improving primary health care in Bileafe and Odupi sub-counties.

The project, which is set to last 18 months, includes reducing malaria, conducting outreaches, and treating more than 162 people with mental disorders, among others.

About 730 maternal health and neonatal patients are expected to benefit from it.

The CUAMM country representative, Dr Peter Lochoro, said: “Through the outreaches, we will be addressing the health needs of communities, which is very important. The communities should change the health-seeking behaviours of accessing medication at health centres,” Dr Lochoro said.

The senior clinical officer of Odupi Health Centre III, Ms Asia Abaru, said the focus on maternal health is important because mothers struggle a lot to reach health centres.

“We do not have ambulances and mothers rely on bicycles and motorcycles to reach us. We hope the transport vouchers which are paid by CUAMM will help address the transport challenges,” she said.

She added that the health centre delivers 64 mothers without essential equipment.

“We refer cases with complications to Omugo Health Centre IV.”

The health centre has a catchment population of 26,000 serving the parishes of Ombokoro, Okavu, Azapi, and Orivu.