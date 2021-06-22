Plight of expectant mothers with Covid seeking healthcare

By Patrick Ebong More by this Author

Expectant mothers with Covid-19 in Dokolo District are facing difficulties in accessing healthcare due to health workers’ inability to perform caesarean section (C-section).

Daily Monitor has also established that majority of health workers in the district cannot manage patients who are either on Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Ms Stella Adongo, a resident of Atur Cell, Western Ward in Dokolo Town Council, said when expectant mothers with complications go to deliver at Dokolo Health Centre IV, they are always turned away.

“They refer you to Lira Regional Referral Hospital and when you go to Lira, the health workers are overwhelmed with patients,” she said.

The District Health Officer (DHO) of Dokolo, Dr Samuel Ojok, acknowledged his team was facing challenges in providing healthcare services to Covid-19 positive mothers.

“You cannot operate on her (expectant mother) on our single bed. We have only one theatre table and again you have to fumigate and if you have to operate on her in your facility, you have to manage her as a corona patient and yet we don’t have those facilities,” Dr Ojok said yesterday.



He said a health worker, who is going to handle a Covid-19 patient, must put on Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) , which they are lacking.

“Our health workers are not trained on how to handle Covid-19 patients on ICU and HDU. So, there is a need to refer such cases, but getting permission from Lira or Soroti regional referral hospitals is also a problem,” he said, adding: “So, you end up staying with the patient for so long and you are stressed up.”

To make matters worse, he says Dokolo does not have the money needed for fueling ambulances for the referral system. As a result, residents contribute money to make ends meet.

Dr Ojok said the other big challenge is the facilitating the home-care treatment. This is because health workers needed to make follow-ups to assess the patients’ condition, but there is no money for fuel and allowance for the health workers to go out to the field.

“The issue of facilitation and fuel comes in when you have a suspect and you need to follow up and pick the sample. People have to collect money. The district contribute Shs5,000 or Shs2000 for fuel to make the disease surveillance team move to the field,” he said.

Students’ puzzle

Dr Ojok said the latest drivers of the Covid-19 community infection are students and pupils.

“They are positive but they are asymptomatic, but walking very free and not feeling anything. They have become the drivers of the virus,” he added.

The DHO said several parents of learners requested that their children be tested because some came from schools, which had been suspected of having Covid infections.

Meanwhile, doctors at Lira Regional Referral Hospital last week reportedly found themselves in a fix when an expectant mother admitted at the ICU went into labour.



The dilemma was that the woman’s condition was so severe that she could not be operated on in order to deliver.

The authorities did not disclose how the situation was handled. They neither revealed the fate of the mother and her unborn baby.

