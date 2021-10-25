Plot to lease out Bubulo Girls’ land sparks storm

The decision by the board of governors and leadership of Church of Uganda in Mbale Diocese to lease out part of the land belonging to Bubulo Girls’ High School in Manafwa District to developers for commercial purposes has sparked a storm among Christians.

Daily Monitor has learnt that a decision to lease out the land was reached in July.

The land in question is Plot 849 Block 8 on Bumbobi – Lwakhakha Road in Manafwa Town Council.

The land has since been divided into about 67 plots and reportedly named after several leaders in Bugisu.

Mr Fred Masaba, the LCIII chairperson of Manafwa Town Council, told Daily Monitor that the land was surveyed without the consent of the parents.

“They created 67 plots and named the plots before several leaders in Bugisu. They went ahead to print a notice calling for interested developers to apply for the Plots,” he said.

Mr Masaba said the school management submitted the resolution to his office and the town clerk for approval, but they are yet to approve because the right procedures were not followed.

According to the October 8 notice, which Daily Monitor has seen and signed by Ms Acom Anna Mary, the head teacher and secretary to the board, the deadline for submission for interested developers is scheduled for November 9.

“The purpose of this advert is to invite interested developers to apply for the plots that form part of Plot 849 Block 8 comprised in freehold register volume MBA 90 FOLIO 1,” part of the notice reads.

Ms Acom could not be reached for comment by press time, but the deputy head teacher, Ms Irene Mayeku, said she could not comment on the issue.

“Unfortunatley, I have transferred to Namisindwa, so I cannot comment,” she said.

However, the Mbale Diocesan Secretary, Rev John Wilson Nandaah, acknowledged the resolution to lease out the said land to developers.

“There was some agreement that was reached, but at some levels, some steps were missed. I am aware of gaps and I know who caused them,” Rev Nandaah said. He said as a diocese, they are organising for common response towards the issues raised by the complainants and the top leadership of the Church of Uganda.

“We are meeting to come up with a response because the allegations being peddled have some percentage of truths and some lies. We will give the correct position,” he said.

The provincial secretary of the Church of Uganda, Rev Canon William Ongeng, in an October 18 letter addressed to the Bishop of Mbale Diocese, Patrick Gidudu, reminded the Church leadership about the Church land policy.

This came after the Church top leadership saw an advert calling for interested developers to apply for plots on the parcel of land in question signed by the school head teacher.

“The Church land policy vests powers of approving the use of Church land in the registered trustees of the provincial Church of Uganda,” the letter reads in part.

The parents and old students of the school had also petitioned the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Rev Stephen Kaziimba, over the matter.

“The speed at which the board is leasing out school land has shocked, annoyed and caused public outcry. It is like there is no tomorrow,” the letter signed by Ms Annette Webombesa, one of the old students, reads in part.

The local leaders said part of the land has been allegedly leased to Bubulo West Member of Parliament, Mr Christopher Werikhe, at about Shs90m.

When asked if he bought the land, Mr Werikhe said he was not in position to answer such a question.

“Go to the diocese and find out the truth. You don’t have to call me…,” Mr Werikhe said.

Mr Richard Nataka, the former secretary general for the Red Cross, said the board members should have concentrated on reviving the school instead of looking for money.

Mr Nataka, who is a former aspirant for the MP seat in Bubulo West County, said if the land is leased out, the school will not have the authority on the type of developments.

“The developers may construct lodges, bars, betting houses, and night clubs on Church land since they will have no authority over them,” he said.

Mr Kosea Kigai, the chairperson of Manafwa District, said he was not aware of the land lease.

“We have a management, which runs the schools and I am not part of it,” he said.

Mr Bosco Weswa, a resident and businessman in Manafwa Town Council, said the church did the right thing to provide land for development.

“When we have developments, the town council will finally be upgraded into a municipality,” Mr Weswa said.

But Mr Sam Mwasa, another concerned resident, said the board and church did not follow the right procedures of leasing out the church land.