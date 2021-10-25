Plot to lease out Bubulo Girls’ land sparks storm

The compound of Bubulo Girls’ High School in Manafwa District. Part of the land belonging to the school has been earmarked for leasing to private developers.   PHOTO/FRED WAMBEDE

By  Fred Wambede

What you need to know:

  • The Mbale Diocesan Secretary, Rev John Wilson Nandaah, acknowledges the resolution to lease out the land.

The decision by the board of governors and leadership of Church of Uganda in Mbale Diocese to lease out part of the land belonging to Bubulo Girls’ High School in Manafwa District to developers for commercial purposes has sparked a storm among Christians. 

