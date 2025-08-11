PLU calls on USA to respect due process in Katungi’s cocaine, arms indictment

The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) USA Chapter has issued a measured reaction following a US federal indictment naming one of its senior members in a high-profile international arms trafficking and $58 million drug conspiracy case, drawing renewed attention to the complex web of transnational crime involving political and diaspora figures.

Michael Katungi Mpeirwe, a Ugandan national and Director of Diaspora Affairs within the PLU’s global leadership, stands accused in a Virginia federal court alongside foreign nationals of conspiring to traffic military-grade weapons to Mexico’s notorious Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG).

The indictment alleges the illegal shipment of machine guns, rocket launchers, sniper rifles, and anti-aircraft weapons intended to facilitate cocaine trafficking into the United States.

The PLU USA Chapter, a diaspora political organization closely linked to Uganda’s ruling elite, acknowledged the gravity of the charges but underscored its commitment to constitutional principles, including fair trial rights.

“While we have not received any formal communication from the relevant authorities, we acknowledge the seriousness of the matter given its nature and the position held by Mr. Katungi,” said SK Sylvia, chairperson of the PLU USA Chapter.

The PLU USA Chapter issued the statement in response to the July 30 announcement posted on the US Department of Justice website regarding Katungi’s indictment.

"The presumption of innocence until proven guilty, the right to fair hearing, and the integrity of judicial due process are non-negotiable cornerstones of justice to which every individual is entitled, irrespective of status or position," PLU said, adding that:

“Our response is guided by respect for constitutional law principles, including the presumption of innocence and the right to a fair trial. As an organization, we do not engage in speculation or pre-judgment of any matter before the courts.”

PLU, wielding significant influence in Uganda’s political space, describes itself as a pressure group that evolved from the MK Movement and is led by President Museveni’s powerful son and often controversial military chief Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Meanwhile, the US indictment also names Bulgarian arms trafficker Peter Dimitrov Mirchev, Kenyan Elisha Odhiambo Asumo, and Tanzanian Subiro Osmund Mwapinga.

Authorities allege the group used fraudulent end-user certificates to export prohibited arms from Bulgaria, intending to arm the CJNG cartel.

While several defendants have been arrested or face extradition, Katungi remains at large. The case is part of the US Department of Justice’s “Operation Take Back America,” a sweeping effort "to dismantle transnational criminal organizations involved in narcotics and violent crime."

PLU said: "While this matter contiues to unfold, our chapter remains focused on its mandate: advancing constuctive diaspora engagement, promoting responsible leadership and supporting development initiatives and promting patriotism."

If convicted, Katungi and the other defendants face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life imprisonment, with final sentences determined by federal judges in accordance with US Sentencing Guidelines.

“This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime,” the US Attorney’s Office held.