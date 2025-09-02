PLU claims 60% victory in NRM internal polls

The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has resumed countrywide mobilisation to rally support for President Museveni as the NRM presidential flagbearer, its secretary general, Mr David Kabanda announced yesterday. Mr Kabanda told journalists that the directive came from the PLU chairman and Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

“I have been directed by the chairman to announce that the Patriotic League of Uganda will resume its activities to ensure that the NRM flagbearer, Gen Museveni, achieves the 80 percent threshold he communicated on his social media platform a few months ago,” he said.

In September 2023, Gen Muhoozi suspended his presidential ambitions and halted PLU activities, urging supporters to join the NRM and back it in the 2026 elections. Mr Kabanda now says PLU members played a decisive role in the recently concluded NRM primaries, securing a majority of positions in party structures.

“A transition is already underway,” Mr Kabanda said, pointing to changes in the NRM’s Central Executive Committee (CEC). “Only three senior members remain: the chairman, Al-hajji Moses Kigongo, and Col Tom Butime,” he added.

According to him, PLU candidates won 60 percent of CEC posts, as well as a large share of NRM parliamentary and local government flagbearer slots. He cited Minister of Microfinance Haruna Kasolo, now CEC representative for central region, as among PLU’s key wins. Notable shifts within the ruling party also favoured allies of Gen Muhoozi.

First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga lost her CEC seat to Speaker of Parliament Annet Among, a vocal supporter of Gen Muhoozi’s political future. Ms Among has repeatedly declared her backing for him as Mr Museveni’s eventual successor, even framing it in biblical terms.

Other senior figures aligned with the old guard also fell. ICT Minister Chris Baryomunsi lost his seat as western vice chairperson to Mr Jonard Asiimwe, PLU’s ambassador in Bunyoro. Dr Baryomunsi has been one of Gen Muhoozi’s most outspoken critics, arguing that as a serving officer, he should not engage in partisan politics. Gen Muhoozi had previously attacked him on social media, calling him a “rebel MP.”

In eastern Uganda, veteran NRM stalwart Capt Mike Mukula stepped aside for Mr Calvin Echodu, despite having previously backed Gen Muhoozi’s succession ambitions. Capt Mukula, once rumoured to harbour his own presidential hopes, was earlier quoted in leaked US diplomatic cables describing Mr Museveni as grooming his son for power.

In the north, Mr Hamson Denis Obua secured the CEC vice chairmanship. Gen Muhoozi has described Obua as a “true disciple of NRM,” further signalling PLU’s consolidation inside party structures. The contested elections, however, drew protests from defeated candidates who alleged irregularities, including fake delegates and multiple voting during night sessions. Mr Kabanda insisted that PLU had emerged dominant regardless.

“Seventy percent of NRM parliamentary flagbearers are our members, and 60 percent at the local government level,” he claimed.

NRM supporters accompany President Museveni to pick his nomination forms from the party's electoral commission headquarters in Kampala on June 28, 2025. PHOTO/IBRAHIM KAVUMA

Looking ahead, Mr Kabanda said Gen Muhoozi will appoint eight PLU leaders at every governance level—from sub-region to village—to spearhead grassroots mobilisation for Museveni in 2026.

By law, serving army officers are barred from partisan activity, yet Gen Muhoozi has frequently used his social media accounts to make political statements and campaign for his father.

WATCH: Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) secretary general David Kabanda has announced a nationwide mobilisation drive to rally support for President Museveni ahead of the 2026 General Election. The league headed by First Son and Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi… pic.twitter.com/IJnkTmyfD0 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) September 1, 2025

