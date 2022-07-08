Plunged into darkness, Namutumba cries foul

Residents of Namutumba have tasked power distributor Umeme to explain the continued power blackout in their area, saying theirs is the only district facing sustained power blackouts, which has affected businesses.

Mr John Mubetera, a resident of Kangulumo ‘A’ Village, Namutumba Town Council, said at times they go up to three weeks without power. He added that when the power supply is restored, it only lasts about five hours.

“Despite the government’s efforts to distribute power in communities through the Rural Electrification Agency, power consumption in the district remains low,” he told Saturday Monitor on Thursday.

Ms Rose Kauma Kagere, the district assistant principal Chief Administrative Officer, said electricity coverage in Namutumba stands at 68 percent.

Ms Kagere admitted that a number of villages and public institutions such as schools, health centres and sub-county headquarters lack electricity.

The residents also accuse Umeme of issuing them with bills at the end of every month for units they have not consumed.

“At least let the price of electricity be high when it doesn’t go off all the time,” Mr Mubetera complained.

Mr Wilber Mutakubwa, a resident of Budongo Village in Namutamba Town Council, said power blackouts in Namutamba started in 2006. At the time, he added, Umeme attributed the power blackouts to the size of the transformer that was said to be punching above its weight.

“We were promised a new transformer, but Umeme has failed to install one to-date,” Mr Mutakubwa revealed, adding that a number of businesses in the district have since closed.

Mr Yona Magoola, a resident of Matyama Village, said the continued power blackouts are not only affecting businesses, but they have also provided thieves with safe havens from which to pounce on unsuspecting victims, especially women, during late night hours.

Mr Yona Kigenyi, a resident of Bugobi Town Council, said the intermittent power supply in Namutumba District has had several spillover effects.

“Besides the price of water going high, continued power blackouts have resulted in increased prices of commodities such as maize flour as residents have now resorted to milling their maize in Busembatia Town Council in Bugweri District and Bugiri Municipal Council where power is stable,” he said.

The district chairperson, Mr David Mukisa, accused Umeme of not doing enough to solve the problem at hand. He said electricity consumers are committed to paying bills, but Umeme is allegedly betraying them.

“As the district leadership, we have also complained to Umeme through our Members of Parliament, but it seems [Umeme] officials are not willing to sort out the issue. It is bad for a district to advocate for more power connections when the available electricity is not serving people to their satisfaction and expectations,” he said.

When contacted, Mr Peter Kaujju— the head of communications at Umeme—said he is not aware of power blackouts in Namutumba.

“Is it that power in Namutumba is always on and off? Okay, let me see…,” he said in a telephone interview.

Background

Last month, the government launched a Shs15.9b rural electrification scheme at Kigalama Primary School, Namutumba Sub-county, Namutumba District. The scheme will cover 10 districts in eastern Uganda, including Namutumba, Iganga, Jinja, Mayuge, Kamuli, Busia, Bududa, Mbale, Tororo and Butaleja.