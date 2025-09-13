PM Nabanja graces 11th Kyabazinga coronation, pledges fight against malaria

The Prime Minister of Uganda, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, was the chief guest at the colourful celebration marking the 11th Coronation Anniversary of Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV.

The event, held at the Busoga Kingdom Headquarters in Bugembe, Jinja City, drew thousands of jubilant subjects, dignitaries, and cultural leaders.

Ms Nabbanja, who arrived by chopper at Igenge Palace, was warmly received by the Minister for the Presidency, Ms Milly Babirye Babalanda. The two then proceeded to the main venue, where about 15 minutes later the Kyabazinga joined them to officially begin the celebrations.

This year’s coronation anniversary ran under the theme “Fighting Malaria in Busoga”—a powerful call to action against one of the region’s deadliest diseases. Malaria continues to pose a grave threat in Busoga, with high infection and mortality rates, particularly among children and pregnant women.

The ceremony was marked by traditional music, dance, and a showcase of Busoga’s rich cultural heritage, blending festivity with a renewed commitment to building a healthier and more united kingdom.

Among the key issues subjects expected to hear addressed in speeches was the alarming rise in teenage pregnancies and the high school dropout rate among young girls—challenges that continue to weigh heavily on the region’s future.



