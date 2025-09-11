PM Nabbanja blames opposition for Wakiso's development challenges

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has placed Wakiso District under the spotlight as a priority area for service delivery ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja attributed the slow pace of development in Wakiso to the lack of cooperation from opposition leaders.

"Wakiso has been led by members of the opposition who fail to report gaps affecting the people. They come to Parliament but rarely bring issues to my office, where we could resolve them. The people of Wakiso are suffering, even though the government provides the necessary funds," she said while addressing journalists on public service delivery in the district on September 10, 2025.

Ms Nabbanja emphasized that Wakiso's proximity to the capital city makes it a strategic area for accelerated development. However, she noted that the district's development has been hindered by the leadership's inability to effectively utilize government resources.

NRM Director of Mobilisation Rosemary Nansubuga Seninde urged party supporters to be vigilant in electing leaders who can effectively utilise government resources.

"Wakiso had bad luck in the last elections, choosing many opposition leaders who are unaware of the funds and projects their district receives. This has slowed development and deprived residents of essential services," she said.

Ms. Seninde's remarks were met with criticism from local leaders, who defended their performance and accused the NRM of politicizing development issues. Wakiso Woman Member of Parliament Bethel Naluyima said, "I consistently raise issues affecting my area in Parliament. The claim that opposition leaders deter development is misleading. If the government had performed better, these gaps would not exist."

Ms Naluyima emphasized that she has worked tirelessly to improve her constituency and address the needs of her constituents. She also questioned the government's claims of providing sufficient funding for development projects, noting that the funds are often inadequate or misallocated.

Local Council Chairman Matia Lwanga Bwanika also dismissed the NRM's assertions, describing them as political maneuvers aimed at regaining control in Buganda.

"Wakiso has seen development in many areas, yet the government is framing the narrative to mislead voters. Taxes collected here are often redirected to other areas, and the people should question that," he said.

The debate over Wakiso's development highlights the complex dynamics between politics and service delivery in the district.

While the government has invested significant resources in various development projects, local leaders and residents remain cautious, highlighting the delicate balance between development promises and political campaigns.

Wakiso District Development Overview

Education

Wakiso has 100 parishes, each with a government-aided primary school, achieving full coverage. Between 2021 and 2025, the government disbursed sh25.6b to construct new schools and rehabilitate existing infrastructure. Of the 27 sub-counties in the district, 21 have government secondary schools, representing 78% coverage. Among the eight constituencies, two have technical schools, achieving 25% coverage.

Health

Seven out of eight constituencies in Wakiso have Health Centre IVs (88% coverage), while all 27 sub-counties have Health Centre IIIs (100% coverage). A total of 1,556,760 mosquito nets were distributed to residents during the latest round.

Roads

Between 2021 and 2025, UGX 26.083 billion was disbursed to maintain 1,855 km of district roads.

Business/Trade

The government constructed Kitooro Central Market in Entebbe Municipality, improving working conditions for 1,327 vendors.

Water

Wakiso received sh17.5b between 2021 and 2025 to improve access to safe water and support irrigation. sh13.27b was invested in irrigation infrastructure, benefiting 325 farmers across the district. sh4.24b was allocated for safe water supply, leading to the construction of a solar-powered piped water system in Bussi Subcounty, serving 12 villages with 36.6 km of pipeline and 27 public stand posts. Additionally, five hand pumps and eight motorized boreholes were drilled, and 12 boreholes were rehabilitated. Currently, 710 out of 720 villages (99%) have access to clean water.

Electricity

All 27 sub-counties are connected to the national electricity grid, achieving 100% coverage.

Social Support

Under the National Special Grant (NSG), sh130m benefited 1,300 people. The Special Enterprise Grant for Older Persons (SEGOP) provided sh175m to 166 beneficiaries, while the Social Assistance Grant for the Elderly (SAGE) disbursed sh5.2b to 31,235 residents. The Youth Livelihood Programme reached 2,484 young people with sh1.998b, and the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP) supported 2,969 women with sh2.538b.

Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga

sh31.02b was released to Wakiso for the PDM between July 2021 and June 2025, with 90% disbursed to households, benefiting over 27,000 people. Under the Emyooga initiative, sh4.99b was provided to 270 registered SACCOs, mobilizing sh962m in member savings and disbursing sh5.7b in loans to active members across trades such as tailoring, welding, carpentry, hairdressing, retail trade, and produce vending.

Presidential Skilling Hub

A Zonal Industrial Hub under the Presidential Skilling Initiative was established to benefit Wakiso and neighbouring districts. Recently, 160 youth from Wakiso graduated from the hub in Kayunga, acquiring practical skills in trades including shoemaking, hairdressing, building and construction, welding, bakery, tailoring, and carpentry.



