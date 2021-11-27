PM Nabbanja calls for utilisation of home-grown tech

The Prime Minister, Robina Nabbanja has urged Ugandans to utilise the available home-grown and imported innovations and technologies to address the effects of Covid-19 and climate change.

“The country is undergoing rapid population growth which is putting pressure on the already constrained natural resources, infrastructure and social services,” Ms Nabbanja noted in a speech read by government Chief Whip Mr Thomas Tayebwa, during the opening of a two-day Appropriate Technology exhibition held at Kololo Independence grounds on November 26.

“Although they are playing a critical role, home-grown innovations and technologies have not been harnessed for socio-economic development largely because they have remained unknown, inaccessible, un regulated and not guided,” she observed.

According to Ms Nabbanja, Covid-19 has affected the country’s gains towards achievement of Uganda’s Vision 2040.

“The situation is further compounded by the adverse effects of climate change that has affected all sectors negatively,” she remarked.

The exhibition was organised by the Ministry of water and environment through the Appropriate Technology Centre (ATC).

The technologies and innovations exhibited were in categories of sustainable water supply and sanitation management, sustainable and clean energy, food security and nutrition, healthy lives and wellness and smart climate technologies along with natural resources management.

The state minister for water, Ms Aisha Ssekindi, said: “Our water and environment resources have been grossly depleted and polluted is threatening the future of the country.”

“If we don’t tame our pollution tendencies- I am wondering what stories we shall have to share with our great grandchildren who will be suffering because of our greed,” Ms Ssekindi said.