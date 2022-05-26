PM Nabbanja: Govt to clear delayed Museveni pledges in Greater Luweero

With a section of local leaders and residents attributing the declining support for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in the Greater Luweero to many unfulfilled presidential pledges, top government leaders have moved to act.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja returned to the region accompanied by Uganda’s General Duties Minister, Ms Justine Lumumba and the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) Executive Director, Ms Allen Kagina.

This publication understands that the visit in Nakaseke District was purposed “to inspect several inter-district major roads planned for upgrade to tarmac as pledged by President Museveni more than 10 years ago but are yet to be worked upon.”

The prime minister who has made two working visits in the area in one month announced what she described as “a shift in the government projects monitoring system for efficiency.”

According to her, delayed implementation of Mr Museveni’s pending pledges is partially due to Covid-19 and its economic impacts.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and other government officials inspect projects in the Greater Luweero region recently. PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

Ms Nabbanja also emphasized that her presence in Nakaseke District manifests the president’s determination to complete projects in the area.

“Infrastructure is a vital component in the development of areas. Some of the roads have had the respective design completed while others will soon be contracted for commencement of works,” she said.

General duties minister Ms Justine Lumumba called for close monitoring of all government projects.

“The blame game is not a winning method but team work and proper monitoring of the service delivery system will boost development for the respective areas,” she explained.

Earlier, a section of the district leaders had asked for “speedy delivery on the road works pledged by President Museveni.”

President Museveni’s road pledges in Greater Luweero

The Kabimbiri- Zirobwe-Wobulenzi-Kisule-Nakaseke- Kapeeka Road, Luweero- Butalangu Road, Butalangu- Ngoma Road that President Museveni pledged to upgrade and tarmac during electoral campaigns in both 2010 and 2015.