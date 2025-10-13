PM Nabbanja pledges pothole-free Kampala roads

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja used the return of the Kampala City Festival yesterday to promise pothole-free roads to the thousands of city residents who attended.

Ms Nabbanja said road construction works in the city are ongoing and assured residents that Kampala will soon be free of dust and potholes.

“Road network in the city has improved. I know you like good roads, but potholes will soon become history. The President directed that city roads, including the flyover, Jinja Road, and city centre, from Kubiri to Luweero, Nateete, Masaka, Busega, Mityana, be worked on. Works on roads in the industrial area are ongoing. We have also secured funds to work on Mubende Road,” she said.

Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, joins the Kampala City carnival procession led by KCCA executive director, Ms Sharifah Buzeki, paralysing traffic and business in Uganda's capital.#MonitorUpdates

📸@sserugopeter8 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) October 12, 2025

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Ms Sharifah Buzeki, and the Minister of Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Ms Minsa Kabanda, among other guests. Residents have long complained about the poor state of city roads, prompting the city authority to direct contractors to work both day and night.

Recently, officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport met with contractors whose projects had stalled due to delayed payments. The two sides agreed that the contractors would resume work as the government seeks funds to clear the outstanding arrears. Ms Nabbanja also told city residents that President Museveni had directed an increase in Parish Development Model funds allocated to city Saccos to match the growing population.

During his recent tour of Kampala, the President pledged to raise the amount given to PDM beneficiaries from Shs1 million to Shs3 million. The festival was organised by KCCA.

The KCCA Executive Director, Ms Buzeki, praised the Cabinet and President Museveni for approving the return of the festival.

She revealed that the proportion of tarmacked roads in the city is set to rise from the current 35 percent to 87 percent, while garbage collection will increase from 55 tonnes to 185 tonnes.

Air pollution levels, she added, are expected to drop from 40 microns to 25 microns. Ms Buzeki further added that the city plans to revive bus transport, create more work opportunities for residents, and position Kampala as a key tourist destination for East Africans and visitors from beyond. The last city festival was held in 2019.

Motorists held in gridlock after roads were blocked to allow the Kampala City carnival procession from Buganda Road to Kololo Independence Ground, led by the KCCA executive director, Sharifah Buzeki. The annual festival returned on October 12, 2025, after a seven-year hiatus.… pic.twitter.com/BGZC1XDb24 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) October 12, 2025

The festival drew more than 500 exhibitors who gathered at the Kololo Independence Grounds to showcase their products. KCCA uses the festival to celebrate culture, unity, innovation, and social life.

By 7am, exhibitors from the business community and food vendors, who had set up their stalls a day earlier, had already arrived to display and sell a variety of goods and services. The event began with a float procession flagged off at Buganda Road by Ms Buzeki.

Business and traffic paralysed in Kampala as @KCCAUG executive director, Sharifah Buzeki, leads a procession from Buganda Road to Kololo Independence Ground as part of the city carnival activities. The annual festival returned Sunday after a seven-year hiatus.#MonitorUpdates… pic.twitter.com/syrsX0Gdpl — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) October 12, 2025

The procession moved through Kyaggwe Road, Kampala Road, and the Railway Grounds before heading to Kololo for the main celebrations.

Although an afternoon downpour briefly interrupted the event, organisers described it as a sign of blessings. Festivities continued into the night, with revellers entertained by various performances.