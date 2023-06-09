PM Nabbanja presides over Heroes’ Day as Covid keeps Museveni away

The Prime Minister of Uganda Robinah Nabbanja has for the second consecutive time presided over the National Heroes' Day celebrations organized at Kasaala Parish Grounds in Butuntumula Sub County, Luweero District.

Ms Nabbanja officiated at a similar event in 2022 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala while the president was in Sebei and Karamoja sub regions to address the insecurity occasioned by cattle rustlers.

President Museveni delegated Nabbanja to officiate at the 34th Heroes' Day having taken leave to isolate himself from the public after he tested positive for Covid-19.

President Museveni delegated Ms Nabbanja because the Vice President, Jessica Alupo, is representing Uganda at COMESA summit in in Lusaka.

The event is fortified with heavy security protection by the Special Forces Command (SFC) whose presence is always limited to events attended by the president and a few members of the first family.

Activities to mark the 34th Heroes' Day celebrations commenced with the commissioning of the construction works for the 29.7 kilometre road from Luweero to Butalangu.

Ms Nabbanja thereafter went on to lay a wreath on the mass grave at Kasaala village, Butuntumula Sub County where an estimated 1,342 skulls are buried.

The government has okayed the ministry of tourism, wildlife and antiquities to construct a befitting structure over the remains.

The day marked annually on June 9 was declared a public holiday to coincide with the day Edidian Luttamaguzi who was a collaborator of the National Resistance Army (NRA) rebels was murdered by Milton Obote government forces, the Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLF).

At least 51 people were lined up to receive medals decorated at the occasion marked under the theme “Arise Uganda, our heroes sacrifices are now bearing fruits.”

Mr George Willington Kiberu, a 99-year-old entrepreneur is among the awardees honoured for having been one of the first Ugandans to establish a private school in 1948.