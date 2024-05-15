PM Nabbanja rallies Ugandans on good nutrition

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has rallied Ugandans to invest in good nutrition in early childhood, saying it’s a critical aspect of health and development.

The leader of the government business explained that good nutrition is not about filling stomachs but nourishing our bodies.

“Investing in a population, health, nutrition, early childhood development, sanitation, hygiene, and basic education is crucial for building resilience and laying the foundation for human capital development. Nutrition is not just about filling stomachs; it's about nourishing bodies, minds, and futures,” PM Nabbanja said on Tuesday afternoon while officially opening the 3rd National Nutrition, 2024 in Kampala.

She added: “It’s about laying the foundation for healthy, productive lives. Yet, despite our efforts, malnutrition continues to plague many communities across our country.”

Further, Ms Nabbanja revealed that good nutrition plays a significant role in breaking the cycles of poverty and hunger and is a crucial driver of productivity.

She said the Uganda Cost of Hunger in Africa Study of 2013 suggested that reducing child undernutrition by half by 2025 could result in an annual average saving of Shs176b for the country.

“Therefore, investing in programs that address child undernutrition and stunting levels will improve the health and well-being of Uganda's children and generate significant economic benefits for the country.” She said.

Speaking at the same event, the UNICEF representative M. Munir A. Safieldin, said collaboration and partnerships are pivotal in our efforts to combat malnutrition.

He further observed that while Uganda has made commendable strides in economic growth and poverty reduction, progress in reducing malnutrition, it has been slower.

“Chronic undernutrition remains a critical challenge, with approximately one in four children under five years old suffering from stunting. Additionally, the quality of diets for children under two years old remains a pressing concern, with only a fraction receiving the recommended nutrition.

Mr Munir explained that whether manifested as undernutrition, overnutrition, or various forms of malnutrition, the consequences are far-reaching and demand urgent attention.

“Addressing malnutrition necessitates a holistic approach that integrates health, agriculture, water, education, gender, and other relevant domains. Moreover, we must acknowledge the influence of social and behavioral factors in shaping dietary habits and nutritional outcomes, requiring culturally sensitive and inclusive policy frameworks,” he said.

Likewise, while speaking on the sidelines of the week-long event, Ms Ritah Kabanyoro, the country director for Action Against Hunger, called upon the government to prioritize good nutrition since the country is endowed with good soils and weather for farming.

“Let’s get out of these conference rooms and get actionable points because we may return here next year just to discuss the same things and in the same position.

“in a short time, some of these are low-hanging fruits, when you say we need nutrition cadres, if the government went to the development partners who are doing nutrition and asked them to offer support for say one or two years…so for me, can we get these discussions out of the air-conditioned rooms and get actions on the ground” Ms Kabanyoro suggested.

She also called upon the passing of the Food and Nutrition Policy to consolidate the efforts in tackling nutrition including enhancing the budget.

Globally, one in four children are living in severe child food poverty.

Since 2013, the government and its partners have been organizing the National Nutrition Forum, which is a platform that brings all nutrition players together.