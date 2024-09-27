PM Nabbanja scoops global women leadership award in New York

The Prime Minister of Uganda, Ms Robinah Nabbanja has scooped the Global Women Leadership Award in New York.

The Award is an annual honour conferred by the Centre of Economic and Leadership Development based in the United Kingdom.

It recognizes and celebrates notable women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership on a global scale, inspiring countless individuals and driving significant change across regions and sectors.

The awarders say it is a badge of honor presented on a world stage to visionary leaders who strategically navigate complex challenges and leverage opportunities to create a better world.

Ms Nabbanja received the award during the Global Power Women Conference 2024 that was convened at the Graduate Centre University of New York City on September 26.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister who also doubles as the Kakumiro District women representative in the 11th Parliament said Uganda has made substantial strides towards gender equality through progressive laws and policies.

“I dedicate this award to President Yoweri Museveni, the cabinet of Uganda and the people of Kakumiro District, and Ugandans at large,” she said

In her keynote address later, Ms Nabbanja said that women need further empowerment to transform the world especially in the financial sector.