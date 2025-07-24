PM Nabbanja ‘slapped’ in NRM election fight

A lapse in Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja’s security has been highlighted following a physical altercation involving Mr Onesmus Twinamatsiko, who won a hotly contested NRM party parliamentary primary for Bugangaizi East Constituency last Thursday.

Ms Nabbanja is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly 10th session of the Economic and Social Council High-Level Political Forum and had not responded to Monitor’s request for comment on the matter by press time Wednesday evening. However, her team in Kampala maintained that the Prime Minister was punched in the face after intervening in the announcement of “doctored results”.

“I can tell you as someone who was there in the room that night, PM Nabbanja was the one who was attacked,” one of the PM’s aides told this publication on condition of anonymity. “She did not retaliate as those people claim. Those people are playing politics.”

The aide, who guided that we reach out to the PM directly for official comment on the incident, added: “If there was any beating, it was by the security who swung into action to protect their boss. In any case, they will be asked where they were when the principal they are supposed to protect was being attacked.” The aide spoke after Mr Twinamatsiko claimed to this publication that PM Nabbanja had allegedly thrown the first punch before her security detail swooped in to her aid. “They ordered [forced] all camera people who were present to delete the footage, so the video clips moving around don’t show any slapping. But let it be known that she punched me first; she provoked me,” he told this the Monitor on Wednesday by telephone. Mr Twinamatsiko denied punching back the Prime Minister, even as he maintained he had “just returned from Mulago Hospital to treat the injuries.” We could not independently verify the hospital visit or the sequence of the incident.

The fracas happened at the NRM offices in Kakumiro Town Council in Kakumiro District last Thursday night during the tallying and announcement of the results from the voting earlier in the day. Split from Kibaale District in 2016, Kakumiro is divided into two constituencies: Bugangaizi East, currently represented in Parliament by Ms Aisa Agaba, and Bugangaizi West, represented by Mr Fred Byamukama. Ms Nabbanja is the District Woman MP.

According to eyewitness accounts, a tense atmosphere engulfed the NRM offices as results between Ms Agaba and Mr Twinamatsiko were being tallied and announced. Two other candidates, Mr Godfrey Kusiima, and Mr Deogratious Karuhanga, were also in the race. Mr Twinamatsiko previously represented the Bugangaizi East Constituency in Parliament but lost the NRM party flag to Ms Agaba during the 2020 primaries. He stood as an independent in the 2021 parliamentary polls but came second with 15,421 votes. Eyewitnesses told this publication that the kerfuffle broke out at around 10pm during the announcement of the results.

The fracas was characterised by verbal and physical exchanges between rival camps, including the grabbing and tearing of declaration forms.

In a video story aired on NTV, our sister station, last Friday, Ms Agaba can be seen engaged in an animated exchange while waving papers. The clip then cuts to the sequence where Ms Nabbanja, Mr Byamukama, Ms Agaba, and other officials are arguing.

The clip then cuts to the sequence where masked security personnel from Counter Terrorism and Special Forces Command, ostensibly part of the PM’s security detail, are stomping and dragging away an unidentified individual, while Mr Byamukama comes to their rescue. The PM’s press unit confirmed that they shot the video and circulated it to different media houses. The video, however, doesn’t capture the fistfight. Later in the video, Mr Twinamatsiko can be seen breathing heavily with a half-torn shirt while Mr Byamukama, also the junior Transport minister, calms him down. Mr Twinamatsiko is heard shouting, “Who invited her?” to which Mr Byamukama counsels, “You cannot fight with the Prime Minister.” The Kakumiro District NRM returning officer, Mr Gonzaga Byaruhanga, eventually announced Mr Twinamatsiko as the winner of the party primary with 19,762 votes. Ms Agaba came second with 14,300, Mr Kusiima with 12,173, while Mr Karuhanga trailed with 966 votes.

Mr Byaruhanga is one of the seven NRM Electoral Commission registrars who were arrested in relation to electoral malpractices that marred last week’s NRM parliamentary primaries. A charge sheet drawn yesterday details that he was charged before Grade One Magistrate, Franca Atto Okello for uttering and knowingly and fraudulently declaring false results. The Albertine region police spokesperson, Julius Hakiza, confirmed last evening that Mr Byaruhanga was detained two days ago, and was remanded on Wednesday until Monday, when he will appear in court. A videographer attached to NTV assigned to cover the primaries in Kakumiro reported having been forced by security personnel present to delete the footage of the brawl. The PM’s team has denied the report. “That cameraman of yours is unreliable. Yes, he was there, but he was dozing all the time, so you shouldn’t believe anything he is telling you,” the PM’s staffer defended.

Evening contest The aide said Ms Nabbanja was drawn into the melee upon being tipped off that the results being announced from the different polling stations had been falsified. “At given polling stations where PM Nabbanja had polled with 200 votes in the Woman MP race, Mr Twinamatsiko was being declared with 800 or 900 votes, and yet it is the same people who voted,” the PM aide argued. According to an eyewitness present at the tally centre, who preferred to remain anonymous, the chaos reportedly began at 10pm when Ms Aisha Agaba Black’s campaign team confronted the NRM registrar’s desk table, accusing NRM officials of reading out doctored figures that did not match those received from the field.

An eyewitness told the Monitor: “Both Aisha and Onesmus went straight to the results table, arguing over what they claimed were altered figures. Fred Byamukama tried to mediate, urging both to return to their seats, and shortly after, the Prime Minister herself came to the scene.” Tension spiraled, the witnesses said, after PM Nabbanja “appeared to side with Agaba as she was heard allegedly asking Twinamasiko to sit down, which prompted a sharp exchange. “Onesmus responded by telling the Prime Minister to mind her own business with the votes of the district Woman MP and not interfere in Bugangaizi East’s results. Then suddenly, the Prime Minister allegedly slapped Onesmus twice on the cheeks.” Mr Twinamasiko reportedly threw hands at PM Nabbanja before her security detail pounced on him, beat him, and dragged him out of the tallying centre.

“Mr Byamukama’s bodyguards had to step in to stop Onesmus from being further beaten. It was only his intervention that saved Onesmus from worse harm.” Mr Byamukama, who also doubles as the Kakumiro District NRM chairperson, reportedly blamed Mr Twinamasiko for allegedly slapping the country’s eighth most important person by national order of precedence. “Twinamasiko, how do you slap the Prime Minister? What you have done is not good,” Mr Byamukama snapped at Mr Twinamatsiko. Attempts to speak to Mr Byamukama were futile. Witnesses say Mr Twinamasiko was forcefully removed from the tally centre by security personnel and taken to the Kakumiro District NRM offices, where he spent about 20 minutes venting.

“We are all candidates, and why did she come here if she knew she was a Prime Minister. Secondly, she is not God,” he was overheard saying. Mr Twinamatsiko told the Monitor he did not respond to PM Nabbanja’s “provocative slap”. At 1am, he was announced the winner and, led by Mr Byamukama amid tight security outside the tally centre where he offered a verbal apology to PM Nabbanja and asked for forgiveness for the earlier brawl.

