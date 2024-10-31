PM Nabbanja urges more support to Uganda as UN marks 79th anniversary

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has asked the United Nations to continue supporting Uganda’s development agenda.

In her speech delivered by Ms Hellen Asamo, the State Minister for Disability Affairs to the congregation during the commemoration of the 79th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) in Kampala on October 30, Nabbanja said that the UN has been instrumental in supporting the country’s development.

“I expect that the UN in Uganda will continue to support Uganda to make the Sustainable Development vision a reality, putting and maintaining societies on a sustainable development pathway, managing risks and enhancing resilience of both People and Structures towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

Uganda, she said values her membership of the UN, particularly because of the organisation’s role in fostering peace in the world and contributing to development.

“We have worked to realize the promise of the SDGs. From bolstering healthcare to expanding access to education, from advancing gender equality to fostering economic empowerment, social inclusion and environmental sustainability, our joint efforts have touched the lives of countless Ugandans,” she added.

In a speech delivered in her absentia, out-going UN Resident Coordinator Susan Ngongi Namondo called for more collaborations between the UN and government to solve more challenges.

“We have made meaningful strides in promoting governance, economic opportunities for vulnerable populations, and environmental conservation, inter alia. Through innovative learning programs and skills training, thousands of youths are now equipped with the tools to create a brighter future for themselves and their communities,” she observed.

Dignitaries from different UN Agencies used yesterday’s dinner to bid farewell to Namondo, who has been the country’s UN boss since 2020.

UNICEF Country Representative Munir Safieldin described Namondo as a leader who unified and uplifted the UN team in Uganda with grace, trust & fairness.

“Her commitment to children, refugees, and vulnerable communities leaves a legacy we’ll cherish,” he noted.

Uganda Human Rights Commission Chairperson Mariam Wangadya said Namondo was a development partner who was both fierce in advocacy and warm in friendship.

“You have shown us that when human rights are protected, communities thrive. Your unwavering belief in a better future gave us hope and inspiration. As you move on to Tanzania, know that you leave behind a legacy that will continue to inspire us,” she said.