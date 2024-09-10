Police accuse Bobi of failing probe into shooting incident

The police have accused National Unity Platform (NUP) party president Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, of failing investigations into his alleged shooting last week.

Addressing journalists on Monday at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, the Force spokesperson, Mr Kituuma Rusoke, said the matter is still under investigation but the complainant is unwilling to share his side of the story.

"Mr Kyagulanyi is a very important party in this matter because he raises complaints, but now, the only challenge is that he is unwilling to share that complaint with us and we need his side of the story before we proceed, or if we are to proceed successfully," Mr Rusoke said.

Last week, a scuffle ensued between security personnel and Mr Kyagulanyi's camp, which left him injured but police claim he is not cooperating with them for thorough investigations.

Scuffle

The incident occurred in Bulindo Town, Kira Municipality, in Wakiso District.

In video footage that went viral on social media, Bobi Wine is seen wheeled into Nsambya Hospital with an injury on his left lower leg.

Police, in a statement that was released on that day, claimed that Bobi Wine stumbled while getting into his vehicle, causing the injury.

While his team insists he was shot at, Police have since dismissed the claims and promised to conduct thorough investigations.

Mr Rusoke revealed that no arrests have been made following the incident and that Mr Kyagulanyi has rejected any police attempts to reach him for investigations.

"We have not made any arrests and when we tried our first attempt to come into contact with Mr Kyagulanyi, he rejected it, so, that investigation is having a challenge because one of the key partners in this matter is intransigent," Mr Rusoke added.

NUP speaks

When contacted, NUP Secretary-General Lewis Rubongoya said the police have not written to them over the matter.

"The police have not yet written to us formally to request to record a statement, they wanted to invade Mr Kyagulanyi's privacy while at the hospital, which we refused, but if they do write formally to us, we shall respond," Mr Rubongoya said.

He added: "The police are not transparent in their investigations. We have had cases where they record your statement but later write their things or what favors them, which is not right."

Background

In 2018, Bobi Wine's bodyguard-driver Yasin Kawuma was shot dead as security officers arrested the NUP leader in Northern Uganda during parliamentary by-election campaigns.