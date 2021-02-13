Police accuse woman of killing radio presenter

By Felix Ainebyoona More by this Author

By Zadock Amanyisa More by this Author

Police in Bushenyi District are investigating the death of a presenter at a local radio station who was allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend.

Police said Allan Mandela, 26, also known as Sports King Mateeka, a sports presenter at Hunter Radio in Rwentuha Town Council, Igara East, Bushenyi District, was yesterday morning found lying in a pool of blood.

The greater Bushenyi regional police spokesperson, Mr Martial Tumusiime, said they have arrested the suspect to help with investigations.

“The suspect was arrested from the scene. She had locked herself inside the room of the deceased,” Mr Tumusiime said.

He said the suspect has been a longtime lover of the deceased and that they had reportedly separated but recently reunited.

“So this lady moved to Mandela’s place where they spent the night together. This morning, the suspect called me and said they will be killed after she had stabbed her boyfriend. She used sharp object to cut Mandela on the head,”Mr Tumusiime revealed.

Mr Tumusiime added that the suspect is a staff at BFM radio in Ishaka, Bushenyi Municipality.

“Fellow staff tried to break into the room and find out what had happened but I had called police. They found Mateeka had been murdered,”Mr Tusiime said.

He said the suspect is detained at Bushenyi Central Police Station and that the body has been taken to Bushenyi Health Centre IV for postmortem.

Mr Rogers Akandwanaho, the Hunter FM station manager, said the two have been in a relationship for almost two and half years but had separated.

“I stopped them from bringing girls into their rooms around the workplace. How the suspect came in last night is something I don’t know. We only had noise towards the morning, she tried to escape but my staff stopped her and she locked herself inside. We called police that came and arrested her,” Mr Akandwanaho said.

