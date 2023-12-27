Police applaud Bukedi North residents for holding peaceful Christmas celebrations

Police in the North Bukedi Sub-region have applauded locals for being vigilant and law-abiding after the region registered a peaceful Christmas season with only a few isolated minor incidents reported.

Bukedi North Regional Police Commander, Moses Mwanga told Daily Monitor that although there has been a general increase in activities and traffic flow in the region, few minor cases were reported in the region compared to the previous festive seasons

“The truth is that the region was extremely peaceful with no major crimes reported to various police stations, despite there being very few minor cases reported to various police stations. It is commendable that people observed law and order, and we have applauded the communities for being law-abiding citizens,” Mr Mwanga explained.

The North Bukedi sub-region comprises the districts of Budaka, Pallisa, Kibuku and Butebo. Mr Mwanga warned the locals to avoid burning tyres in the middle of the road as they usher in the New Year.

“All our officers on the ground have been instructed to arrest anyone who violates the law, as it is dangerous for road users and also detrimental to the environment. People tend to burn heaps of old tyres, eventually blocking traffic flow,” he said.

He further explained, “We hope that the year ends peacefully because the security infrastructure across the region will be maintained. One would expect a high level of crimes as we climax the year but this will be contained with the increased deployment of both foot patrols and motorised”.

The warning, according to Mr Mwanga, stated that burning tyres to celebrate New Year is a sign of insecurity since people may be drunk on such a day and end up in the fire.

Those caught burning tyres will be arrested and charged accordingly, he warned the local leaders. He also appealed to the local leaders to inform their people that the act has been forbidden. In addition, security will continue to beef up patrols on foot and motorized vehicles to counter criminal activity in the region as mandated as the festive season comes to an end.

To scale down the crime rate in the region, Regional Police Commander [Mwanga] said the police kept tabs by deploying in all crime-prone areas.

“The deployment paid off with no major incidents registered across the region except for those small minor cases. This is mainly attributed to community policing and crime prevention programs in the region as measures to reduce the crime rate during this festive season,” he explained.

In addition, the police mounted snap checks at a number of prone and suspected scenes in the area. During and after this festive season, police continue to urge people to be vigilant, security-conscious, and careful, particularly on the road and at home. Due to the fact that most accidents occur during this festive season, road users should take extra care.

The police were in full force to ensure that people's properties were not damaged and to ensure that residents were protected. He also warned parents that many children would go missing during this period.