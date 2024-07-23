PHOTOS: Heavy security deployment in Kampala ahead of protest

Ugandan police and the army deployed heavily around Kampala City on Tuesday to forestall planned protests by the youth against corruption in government.

A heightened security presence is visible in Kampala, with armored vehicles and personnel patrolling the streets.

Key roads leading to the Parliament of Uganda, including Nile Avenue, Siadi Barre Avenue, and De Winton Road, have been cordoned off by security forces.

The main entrance at Parliament of Uganda. Photo | Abubaker Lubowa

Access to these roads is restricted, with public vehicles barred from entering. Only pedestrians are permitted to pass through, subject to rigorous security checks.

A robust security presence is also evident at key roundabouts in Kampala, marked by the deployment of armored vehicles and personnel.

The increased security measures are noticeable at major intersections, with a visible show of force intended to maintain order and deter potential disruptions.

This picture taken on July 23, 2024 shows military deployment around the Parliament in Kampala. PHOTO | ISAAC KASAMANI

In what reflects methods used by their counterparts in Kenya, where the youth, popularly referred to as Gen-Z, pushed President William Ruto to drop the controversial Finance Bill, 2024 and sack the Cabinet, the Ugandans have been mobilising online, particularly on social media.

Party leaders arrest

Meanwhile, security agencies on Monday deployed at junctions and roundabouts leading to and from the city centre, including Busega on the Kampala-Masaka highway, and Constitutional Square, which was akin to a makeshift barracks.

This picture taken on July 23, 2024 shows military deployment around the Parliament in Kampala. PHOTO | ISAAC KASAMANI

The National Unity Platform headquarters in Makere-Kivulu, where the party was set to hold a press briefing, was cordoned off by the Army and police, and the party Vice-President Lina Zedriga was arrested and bundled into a police vehicle.

A car belonging to another party leader, Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, was towed by the police while he was still behind the wheel.

The police spokesperson termed the arrests “a precautionary move” ahead of planned anti-government protests on Tuesday (today).

“We cannot surrender this country to such reckless processions. Whenever we have reliable intelligence that certain activities are likely to disrupt order, we heighten our deployment. NUP called everyone from all walks of life. We are saying the longer you take to recognise the rights of others, the longer you will not enjoy your rights too,” Kituuma Rusoke said.

Field Force Unit officers are seen receiving operational orders from their commander on Tuesday morning. Photo | Isaac Kasamani

On the social media platform, X, NUP party leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine confirmed the siege on his party headquarters.

“They have turned the National Unity Platform headquarters into a military barracks. Several leaders have been violently arrested. They have now blocked the roads leading to the office. All because they are scared of the people. And, yes, when we lose our fear for them, they will lose their power over us,” said Bobi Wine.

Youth mobilise

Bobi said his party supports the protest, even though he disassociated his movement from organising it.

“The effort by the regime to clamp down and make it look like an NUP initiative is meant to weaken it because they want to make it appear like a partisan matter,” said Bobi.

“The #AntiCorruptionProtests as we know them are organised by the young people of Uganda regardless of their age, religion, tribe or political affiliation!”

“But we support them with all our might because we are #PeoplePower and we absolutely believe in the Power of the People. We support every effort to protest against injustice, corruption and misrule,” he added.

Museveni warnings

President Yoweri Museveni warned protesters that they would be "playing with fire" if they press ahead with plans to stage a march to parliament on Tuesday.

In a televised address on Saturday, the President said: "We are busy producing wealth… and you here want to disturb us. You are playing with fire because we cannot allow you to disturb us."

Like his Kenyan counterpart Ruto, Museveni accused the protest organisers of "working with foreigners" to cause chaos in Uganda.

On Saturday, the President had warned the youth against the protests, alleging they were sponsored by foreigners.

"Some elements, some of them from the opposition, are always working with the foreigners to foment chaos in Uganda – riots, illegal demonstrations, illegal and inconsiderate processions, etc. These people ... should check themselves or we shall have no alternative but to check them," he said.

The police refused to permit the march, but the protesters said they did not need permission to picket.

"We don't need police permission to carry out a peaceful demonstration. It is our constitutional right,” said one, Louez Aloikin Opolose.

In a mobilisation that has taken over a month, the group, which identifies itself as youth affiliated to no party, no religion, no tribe and with no leadership, sought permission from the police, which was declined, with security officers warning the organisers not to disrupt business.