Police, army patrol Kampala ahead of March to Parliament

A showdown looms on Tuesday between State forces and demonstrators, mostly youths, steely determined to stage an anti-graft March to Parliament in Uganda’s capital.

Dozens of Ugandans expected on metropolitan Kampala streets interact daily with dire economic predicaments marked by joblessness, high costs of living and essential shortages, blamed on corruption.

The protests, which were initially planned to start at 10am from the already occupied Railway Grounds, have grown from online condemnation of corruption, allegedly at parliament which has been under security cordon since Monday.

Military men patrol Kampala on July 23, 2024 ahead of a planned March to Parliament protest. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

In a last-minute move, organizers of the protest are now urging participants to group from around Nasser Road and they maintain that they do not identify with any political party.

This picture taken on July 23, 2024 shows military deployment around the Parliament in Kampala. PHOTO | ISAAC KASAMANI

Top on the demands of demonstrators is the resignation of Parliament Speaker Anita Among.

Major parliament access routes are blocked.

Policemen are seen standing guard outside the National Theatre, near parliament on July 23, 2024, ahead of a planned March to Parliament anti-graft protest. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

The entrance to the Ugandan parliament is seen on July 23, 2024 ahead of an anti-graft march to the legislature. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Security officials are seen checking a vehicle at the entrance to the Ugandan parliament on July 23, 2024 ahead of an anti-graft march to the legislature. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Organziers of the protest accuse President Museveni’s government of embracing corrupt officials, causing a Shs10 trillion annual income loss to Uganda, according to figures by the Inspectorate of Government.

By 9am Tuesday, heavy deployment was visibly present at parliament and Kampala’s renowned protest hotspots.

On social media, an X Space with over 1, 000 listeners has been running since last night, encouraging people to a peaceful march on the streets, even as tight security checks were mounted in Kampala.

However, counter hashtags are preaching fears that clashes could erupt between security forces and protesters who insist their march is intended to be peaceful.